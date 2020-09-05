Music The traditional classical music agency Columbia Artists has announced that it will cease operations 90 years after its founding

The company has announced to its artists that it will have to close due to a prolonged coronavirus pandemic.

Classical music Columbia Artists Management, one of the leading agencies, has announced that it will cease operations. News about the topic news agency AP. According to the news agency, the agency notified its artists of the cessation of its activities by e-mail a week ago.

The email sent a statement that the company has run into problems due to a protracted coronavirus pandemic. Now its assets are being scrutinized so that the agreed sums can be paid to the creditors.

Also on the company’s website the termination of the activity is reported.

“This painful decision was made because of the impact of the global pandemic on the international performing arts community,” the website reports.

Herbert Von Karajan­

In December Founded in 1930, Columbia Artists Management has been in operation for nearly 90 years. Over the decades, the company has represented a large number of notable names in classical music, such as conductors Herbert von Karajania, Leonard Bernsteinia and Otto Klemperer as well as singers Leontyne Pricea, Elisabeth Schwarzkopfia and Jussi Björling.

The agency has been managed since 2015 Tim Fox. He did not respond to requests for comments from the news agency AP when news of the company’s closure became public.