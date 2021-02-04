Music The teenage horror of Halloween only became frightening when director John Carpenter added music he composed himself: Now he makes music for movies that don’t exist

Carpenter was a pioneer in the 1970s as a user of synthesizers in film music.

Lost Themes III: Alive After Death will be released on 5.2.­

John Carpenterin a new disc Lost Themes III opening song Alive After Dead the atmosphere is reminiscent of his classics Halloween (1978), who modified and accelerated the subtype of teenage horror. Carpenter is a rare director in that he has composed the music for many of his films.

Carpenter was first interested in movies. She recalls how her mother took her as a child to watch all kinds of movies.

“One of my earliest memories is Queen of Africa. I especially remember leeches. I wondered how the movies work. Are the people there behind the curtain? Dad then explained that it all comes from light, ”Carpenter recalls.

John Huston romantic comedy Queen of Africa (1951) must have been the mother’s choice. Later, Carpenter became enthusiastic about sluts and especially horror and science films. Especially Fred M. Wilcoxin Forbidden planet (1956) made an impression, also with his electronic music.

By the time Carpenter was born in 1948, his father played the violin with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra in New York State and later worked for a long time as a music professor at Western Kentucky University. As a child, Carpenter mainly heard classical music.

“Dad decided that I, too, should learn to play the violin when I was five years old. I had no gifts for it, so it was a miserable experience. But that’s where it started and eventually music became my second nature alongside movies. ”

Carpenter played at a young age in cover bands. The Beatles inspired to compose their own songs. He began making film music while studying at USC Cinema, the oldest film school in the United States, when he could not afford to hire a composer.

“The music was supposed to sound great, even though there were only keyboards in use,” Carpenter notes.

Keyboards, especially synthesizers, have dominated Carpenter’s music even after studying. As a user of synthesizers in film music, he was a pioneer in the 1970s.

Carpenter has composed almost all of his major films: Attack on the police station 13 (1976), Halloween, Haze (1980), Escape from New York (1981), Christine – the killer car (1983)…

They would be as hard to imagine without his music as musicals. The cold and dramatic electron is immediately recognized. Halloween in the history of birth, music plays a legendary role.

“I showed it to the producer without music. He didn’t think it was any scary. The music changed it completely. I learned everything by watching movies, including the dramaturgy of music, ”Carpenter repeats the story.

Simultaneously with the new album, a 40-year-old DVD will be released on DVD Escape from New York. The restored film toured theaters as well, but not in Helsinki, which was closed by a corona pandemic.

Action adventure is located in the then near future of Manhattan, which has been turned into a security prison. Earlier, Carpenter has said the Watergate scandal was reflected in the film. Its vicious president could recall Richard Nixonin in addition Donald Trumpin.

“No no no! Nixon was not influenced by the film. And you can’t see connections to modernity in it. They’re all just old movies, ”Carpenter now denies unexpectedly.

The newer things get, the more grumpy and sparse the 73-year-old Carpenter goes on the phone at his home in Los Angeles. He doesn’t care to talk about movies in particular.

In 20 years Carpenter has directed only The Wardin (2010), which was not praised. Making music has, he thinks, been lighter and more enjoyable lately than movies.

Music has been released by Carpenter since 2015. Now the third album of new compositions will be released. In between came Anthology: Movie Themes 1974–1998, recordable interpretations of old film music.

Music Carpenter has made his son Cody Carpenterin and his godson Daniel Daviesin with. The trio has also toured in concert. In Helsinki, it visited the late Circus Club in 2016.

“At first I didn’t like to perform, but now it feels great. All you have to do is stand and call. It’s fun to do with the boys, and also with the audience. ”

Carpenter’s new music has also been made for movies, albeit ones that don’t exist. What kind of movies does he see in his mind when composing?

“I make music for movies in your head, not mine! I’m tired of filmmaking. It’s your turn. I wouldn’t make a film anymore even if someone funded it, ”Carpenter declared emphatically in an December interview.

But in January, on the Daily Beast news site, Carpenter says he could consider directing as long as the corona is reached. It was also thought Halloween serial killer Michael Myers has already died in the first film, but there have been ten more films.

Lost Themes III: Alive After Death and Escape from New York DVD will be released on Fri 5.2.