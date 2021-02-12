Music The success of the Iskelmä gala was the pop comet Behm – awards were also won by the record company Mökkitie’s authors

The Pro Iskelmä award was presented to Suvi Teräsniska in a gala broadcast live.

At the Iskelmä Gala has once again been selected as last year’s most popular artists and works. The most successful artist was a pop comet at tonight’s gala Behm, which received a total of four awards.

Listeners to Iskelmä radio station voted her victory in the Newcomer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and and Album of the Year series. Behm’s song Hi dear was also voted the “blow of the year”.

In the recent Emma Gala nomination, pop artist Behm won the most nominations, a total of six. Nominations came there in the categories of Artist of the Year, Album, Newcomer, Song and Pop. In addition, he will be involved in the public vote.

Of the year Tuure Kilpeläinen & Kaiho’s caravan was awarded as a band at the Iskelmä Gala, the male artist’s award was received Arttu Wiskari.

The Iskelmä Gala is organized by Bauer Media’s Iskelmä radio channel. It was first held in 2005.

In total, about 20,000 Iskelm listeners took part in the vote. The vote took place online in January.

The gala itself was held this year as an exceptional live stream from Tampere Hall.

Music makers and publishers’ association Teosto presented the Music Maker of the Year award at the gala composer and lyricist To Janne Rintala. Rintala has made several Wiskar hits as well, for example Erika Vikmanin hitit. He has been founding the production company Mökkitie Records, whose artist is Wiskari.

“Rintala has managed to find its way into the hearts of Finns with its style. This is evidenced by his numerous popular songs, which will survive for a long time, ”explains Teosto’s CEO. Risto Salminen choice.

Pro Iskelmä Award received this year by the singer Summer Steel neck.

Pro Iskelmä is awarded annually to a person, community or other entity that has significantly promoted domestic light music culture in the 21st century. The prize was awarded by a jury consisting of Iskelm’s editorial board.

“With her own example and commendable humility, Suvi Teräsniska has been able to create a completely unique and self-looking career – without forgetting her role models. … She is a mother, a wife and hard to work with, has a perfect voice and is, in general, the best thing that has happened to all the music in the 21st century, ”the jury justified its choice.