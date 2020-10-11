Music The Student Union Singers’ North Karelia video quickly became an online hit, but now many viewers wonder why it was not filmed in North Karelia

The new arrangement of Leevi and the Leavings’ song has been made by Tuomas Meurman, and its video is used to wrestle in a swamp.

Logo caps, boots, cottage sweatshirts and old sports club shirts. Fields, old bars and empty roads. When all this is frosted with a male choir of twenty singing Gösta Sundqvistin North Karelia, so it is clear that the audience is melted wax.

A fresh music video released by the Student Union Singers on Thursday has been watched almost 150,000 times in a couple of days. The irresistible nostalgia explosion has been the responsibility of, among others, the re-arranged hit by Leevi and the Leavings. Tuomas Meurman, graph Hannu Pyyhti, producer Ville Saukko as well as an instructor Heikki Slåen.

Video has garnered praise almost invariably, but the most observant spectators have noticed that it was not photographed in North Karelia, but more than 300 kilometers away on the Padasjoki River.

“There’s no no, and that’s because of many things. When I first heard the arrangement, it seemed that the song was about the most abstract longing for nature, roots and silence and not necessarily North Karelia. It expands into a whole mental landscape for something we are losing, ”says director Slåen.

Of course, a long penny and a lot of time was also saved in the production, when the choir members who went to other day jobs were not transported to North Karelia. Not only on the shores of Lake Päijänne in Padasjoki, the video was also shot last summer in Torronsuo, Siuntio, Inkoo and Sipoo.

“Yes, I understand that if the viewer is from North Karelia, we have done wrong to him, but we wanted the message to be broader,” Slåen says.

He says that Torronsuo ‘s descriptions involve the hottest and finest moment of the project. Slåen realized on the spot that they could in no way proceed according to the original image plan, where the cables for the moving cameras should have been tuned into the air.

“I thought that I already sössinyt everything, but when 30 men began to sing another song stemmoissa pretty sunset, the birthplace of an alternative idea.”

Slåen follows many podcasts about a new kind of manhood. An American returned to his mind Jeddy Azuman a men’s retreat covered in his podcast, the program of which included a kind of mass wrestling. In it, participants are simultaneously taken to a struggling platform to measure each other in a loving spirit.

“They get to sleep properly, release their warrior energy and come into contact with each other,” Slåen says.

Quite immediately the producer Saukko did not warm up to the idea that the choir members would measure each other in a swamp, after all the Student Union Singers are usually used to seeing in tailcoats. But when Slåen got permission to introduce the idea to the choir members a little later, it was going.

“The eyes lit up, someone cried out to Isa, and half were already on the move and raking the worst sticks out of the swamp. In the end, all I had to do was let things happen. We still got an outrageous great sunset in the background. It was magical. ”