Music | The star pianist arriving in Finland performs one of Bach’s most popular and challenging works: “Only now do I begin to trust myself”

John by Sebastian Bach (1685–1750) Goldberg Variations are the most popular and challenging works of the classical piano repertoire. The series of tune variations published in 1741 or 1742 has been recorded countless times – Glenn Gould famously did this twice.

An up-and-coming Icelandic piano virtuoso will perform his own interpretation of J.S. Bach’s Variations during the Helsinki Festival Weeks Víkingur Ólafsson (b. 1984).

“I have played Goldberg Variations already ten years, but I’m only now starting to trust myself with this massive entity. It’s like a big oak with branches growing in different directions,” Ólafsson tells HS in a video call.

Born in Reykjavík, Iceland on February 14, 1984, father architect and mother piano teacher

Studied at Juilliard University of the Arts in New York

Founded Reykjavík Midsummer Music Festival -chamber music event in 2012

Released his first albums through his own label Dirrindí, recording contract with Deutsche Grammophon in 2016

Ólafsson is one of the most successful Bach interpreters today. His Bach album (2018), which he played with a light and crystal-clear touch, brought, in addition to abundant streams, the BBC Music Magazine’s album of the year award and the pianist himself the Gramophone music magazine’s musician of the year citation.

Ólafsson, who has visited Finland twice as a soloist of the Radio Symphony Orchestra, will make his Finnish solo debut during Juhlaviiki.

Vikingur Ólafsson has visited the Radio Symphony Orchestra twice as a piano soloist. Photo of the February 2018 concert rehearsals.

Glenn Gould’s The Goldbergs, which he recorded both in 1955 and in 1981 shortly before his death, differ radically in their tempo, among other things. The 23-year-old Gould’s mind-bogglingly virtuosic fingerwork has turned into a thoughtful slowness in later recordings.

Ólafsson’s own recording of Bach of Goldberg Variations will be released in October on the Deutsche Grammophon label. He believes that a rich work cannot be given a definitive interpretation, but that it lives and grows with the musician.

JS Bach’s music in general has the same quality.

“He is an interesting composer because when you get to know him, the player becomes his student, but also a co-creator of the music. Since Bach didn’t really give instructions regarding the performance of his compositions, the musician has a lot of room for interpretation and his own decisions to make,” says Ólafsson.

“It’s easy to make Bach too romantic, or to play it cold technically, which sounds terrible. The musician has to maintain a balance in the atmosphere, because you can’t fool around with Bach by playing around technically.”

Ólafsson’s albums are exceptionally precisely branded entities. You can see from everything that the art music mega-company Deutsche Grammophon has really invested in selling the Icelandic pianist.

The pianist, who sounds like a perfectionist, says that he participates in all the different working stages of the albums himself, right from choosing the paper quality of the CD covers. In addition, he writes the essay-like texts found inside the covers.

“I don’t know if anyone reads them, but I spend a lot of time on the essays anyway,” says Ólafsson with a hint of self-irony in his voice.

Stylish music videos are released for the singles split from the albums, which at best have gotten millions of viewers on YouTube.

The visual style cultivated by Ólafsson and his label is Scandinavian understated and favors sweaters, cool Icelandic landscapes and reflective surfaces.

In terms of content, Ólafsson’s albums are characterized by the collision of music from different centuries. A good example is the collection Baroque composers published in 2021 Jean-Philippe Rameau (1683–1764) and Impressionist by Claude Debussy (1862–1918) compositions.

Ólafsson thinks it’s fun to put musical pieces in new contexts.

“As a listener, I often miss the dialogue between works and artists, instead of just playing the same composer for 80 minutes. I try to realize it with my own albums,” he says.

The attitude is well suited to the age of streaming and curated playlists.

He also doesn’t mind if someone wants to play his records just as background noise.

“If you listen to music while doing the dishes, it has an effect on an unconscious level. Then music can become a part of your environment and life in a very intimate way. In addition, passive listening often leads to active listening,” says Ólafsson.

Ólafsson plays a lot of contemporary music in addition to the classical piano catalog. His first album for DG (2017) featured the American minimalist composer by Philip Glass etudes.

of The New York Times in the interview Ólafsson said that despite his popularity, he considers Glass to be an underrated composer.

“Glass is a bit like music to me Mondrian, he uses primary colors and explores their meanings. At his best, he gets to the basic essence of music,” Ólafsson described to the magazine.

Another great American composer, perhaps the best Nixon in China – known for the opera John Adams just writing a concerto for him. The latest From Afar (2022) concept album, on the other hand, has a Hungarian György Kurtágin small piano pieces that Ólafsson decided to record after meeting Kurtág in Budapest.

In April 2022, Ólafsson played the Finnish composer’s premiere in Helsinki with the RSO Sauli Zinoviev (b. 1988) from the piano concerto. At that time, the hall of the Musiikkitalo was empty due to the corona virus. In an interview with HS, Ólafsson calls Zinoviev’s work “very beautiful”.

In the assessment of the concert in Helsinki, HS’s critic praised Ólafsson’s solo part, where he “got to show almost his entire arsenal of pianistic skills.” According to the critic, Zinoviev’s concerto incited the piano soloist to “fiery double octaves and furious chord attacks.”

Ólafsson is happy about the amount of high-quality piano music and says that he considers his choice of instrument as a small child to be lucky.

“I’m constantly discovering new music that I love. It would be very lucky to live to be old, even 80-90 years old, and learn new things with the piano all the time,” he says.

Víkingur Ólafsson at Musiikkitalo on Sunday, August 20 at 7 p.m.

