Music | The song rights were supposed to be worth more than gold, but now the company that grabbed them was sold – is the bubble about to burst?

Music|Merck Mercuriadis, the founder of Hipgnosis, which acquired the publishing rights, will leave the company after the deal is completed.

The music The Hipgnosis investment company, which aggressively bought publishing rights for itself, has been sold to the American private equity company Blackstone, says The New York Times. At the same time, the director and co-founder of Hipgnosis Merck Mercuriadis leave the company.

Mercuriadis founded the Hipgnosis Songs Fund in 2018 as a musician by Nile Rodgers with and has served as the chairman of the board of the Hipgnosis Song Management company that manages it.

In six years, Hipgnosis has bought the catalog of more than 150 songwriters with the money of its investors. They contain the publishing rights of tens of thousands of songs in total. He already spent more than two billion dollars on them in the first couple of years.

Among them are, for example Neil Young’s, Shakira’s, the song catalogs of Blondie and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Hipgnosis’ net worth, i.e. the difference between assets and liabilities, is more than three billion dollars, or more than 2.75 billion euros, the company says.

Blackstone will pay 1.6 billion dollars, or about 1.48 billion euros, for the Hipgnosis Songs Fund.

HS interviewed Mercuriadis in 2021, when he still had big plans for the future. The goal was to make purchases worth another two billion euros in the coming years. At the time, HS characterized Mercuriad as “the man who bought the music”. She is stated that music is more valuable than oil or gold.

Mercuriadis the company’s position began to falter last fall due to the weak development of share prices and indebtedness. This led to conflicts between the company’s board and Hipgnosis Song Management led by Mercuriadis, Billboard says.

Therefore, an independent assessment of the company’s financial situation was made, based on the results of which the company’s shareholders should not expect to receive dividends for the time being.

According to the report, this is due to the fact that the company’s management has overestimated the returns from the investments and made investments on the basis of quick financial arguments – in practice, according to the report, it has acquired cost rights at an overpriced price.

After the report, Hipgnosis Songs Fund reassessed its market value to a new level, 26 percent lower than six months earlier, Billboard says.

Will they tell Are the difficulties of Hipgnosis more general problems in the music publishing industry, or is it just one company’s overly ambitious desire to expand?

Mercuriadis has justified the establishment of Hipgnosis by the fact that the traditional large companies of the music industry, i.e. record companies, are used to collecting income with a small amount of work with their own publishing companies. Mercuriadis has said that he is on the side of the artists and thus made a difference between himself and the giants of the music business.

“They just sit on top of their catalog. Universal, Sony and Warner are preventing songs from getting the added value they deserve,” said Mercuriadis In an interview with HS in March 2021.

Since then, the big companies have also counterattacked by buying themselves song catalogs for sums that only the big companies can afford.

Sony, which bought, has been particularly active among the three big music giants Bruce Springsteen song catalog in December 2021 even at a price of half a billion dollars.

In 2024, half have been on Sony’s shopping list Michael Jackson’s of the catalog at a price of about 600 million dollars, or about 550 million euros, and Queen’s entire catalog at a record price of one billion pounds, or about 1.2 billion euros.

Warner Chappell in turn bought David Bowie catalog in the beginning of 2022 at a price of about 250 million dollars, or about 220 million euros.

Trade prices for publishing rights are typically not disclosed publicly, and therefore the amounts mentioned here are also based on information obtained from insider sources by various media.

