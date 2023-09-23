Music | The sold-out horse ballet became an international event even before the premiere, and one of the composers is Finnish

Britain’s A rarity will be premiered in Birmingham this weekend: a ballet accompanied by metal music.

Birmingham Royal Ballet Black Sabbath – The Ballet – show received a lot of international attention already in the spring, when the information was announced. The music of Black Sabbath, a pioneering band in metal music, has never before been used in ballet performances. The tickets for the shows sold out quickly, and there were buyers from all over the world, all the way to New Zealand.

The Black Sabbath ballet also has a connection to Finland, as the ballet’s sound designer and one of the three composers is Finnish Marko Nyberg.

Selection is surprising, as Nyberg is best known until now as the musician and songwriter of the pop band Husky Rescue. Later, he has run a sound design company that makes music for commercials, TV series and movies. Recently, Nyberg has also released solo productions, which are dark electronic music.

The artistic management of the ballet wanted to assemble a working group that would include people who did not have a strong merit in their work in ballet or dance art. The authors also come from different cultural backgrounds.

Black Sabbath – by The Ballet the music is partly Black Sabbath’s metal classics, partly new music inspired by the band. Black Sabbath has given their approval to the music of the work, and an agreement has been made for the rights to use the music.

Artistic Director of Birmingham Ballet Carlos Acosta since the beginning of his leadership, he has tried to put something born in the city and spread to the world on the ballet stage. the BBC in an interview, Acosta considered Black Sabbath a perfect example of this.

In the year Founded in 1969, Black Sabbath is not the world’s first metal band, but it has been one of the most important bands that influenced the birth and development of heavy rock.

According to Acosta, Black Sabbath’s music has melodic features that are well suited for ballet. The performance includes eight of the band’s classic songs, such as, for example Paranoid, Iron Man and War Pigs.

Birmingham Royal Ballet artistic director Carlos Acosta (left) and Black Sabbath guitarist and founding member Tony Iommi were photographed on the bridge named after Black Sabbath in Birmingham.

The band’s guitarist Tony Iommi has been more closely involved in the preparation of the ballet than the members of Black Sabbath. For the 75-year-old Iomm, following the ballet project is a new experience, but not the first time the band has been asked to participate in a production outside of rock music.

Film director already in 1970 Ken Russell proposed to Black Sabbath to make an opera based on the band’s music. The group was not enthusiastic.

“At the time, I thought it would be strange,” says Iommi of the Guardian in the interview. “Back then I would have thought this was strange too.”

For Marko Nyberg Black Sabbath signifies the exciting and even frightening experience of early adolescence.

“One classmate’s brother’s records were listened to a little secretly, and the danger emanating from Sabbath’s records was super cool,” Nyberg describes.

“Sabbath has been such an ancient creature and a snarling black figure for me, which I have admired from afar all these years.”

However, Nyberg did not become a metal fan, and he has never played in a heavy band. Already at the age of three, he started studying the cello, and classical music was a big part of his childhood. As an adult, he immersed himself in pop culture, and made a cross between electronic music and guitar pop with Husky Rescue, which gained international attention especially in the first half of the 2000s.

In composing the Black Sabbath ballet, Nyberg had to get used to changing situations. He is responsible for the music of the first act of the three-act ballet. In the other two, the composers are Sun Keting as well as the composer responsible for the entire ballet Christopher Austin.

Black Sabbath ballet is performed in Birmingham, Plymouth and London in September-October. The shows are sold out. In the photo, artistic director Carlos Acosta and ballerina Sofia Liñares.

Nyberg says that at first he had a free hand in composing. He sought inspiration from his own early memories that Black Sabbath’s music had created, on the one hand also from the shared history of Black Sabbath and Birmingham and the jewelry-free life of steel factory workers in the late 1960s.

“It’s pretty dark electronic, and at the request of the artistic director it turned out to be quite a lot more Sabbath, whole songs.”

Nyberg wanted to participate in his share of the songs of War Pigs.

“After all, the song is more relevant in its anti-war aspect, especially in Europe, than it has been in a long time.”

Symphony Orchestra and in addition to electronic music created and recorded by Nyberg in his own studio, the show features a rock band: drummer, bassist and guitarist.

When Sabbath fans started eagerly buying tickets for the shows, the production had to think about the relationship between the audience and the music in a new way.

Nyberg understands that the situation is surprising from a production point of view.

“More than half of those who bought tickets are Sabbath fans, and almost half are those who can’t name the band’s guitarist.”

The Black Sabbath ballet is particularly unusual in Britain, where metal has long been labeled as working-class music, with almost no connections to classical music or high culture.

In Finland, the gap between heavy rock and art music has narrowed again year by year, especially thanks to the success of Apocalyptica, which consists of classically trained cellists. Nyberg believes that a metal ballet performed in Finland would be different.

“It would certainly have a completely different sound.”

Birmingham Royal Ballet Black Sabbath – The Ballet -show premieres on Saturday, September 23.