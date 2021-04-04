Sunday, April 4, 2021
Music The singer-actress Veeti Kallio moved to Rauma and now works as a masseuse – "I am happy that at least something is working"

April 4, 2021
Veeti Kallio has the guts to jump from the cold to the star of a big musical or to steer a forklift. He and his family have settled into the scenery of the Bothnian Sea.

Rauma

This the masseuse has seen an exceptional amount of life. Singer-actor Veeti Kallio started working as a masseur in Rauma a couple of weeks ago. There have been enough customers, perhaps because of the famous name.

Good, because a year ago Veeti Kallio’s calendar was empty after the performances were canceled.

