Music | The running of Suede was a soaking wet Brett Anderson show, but the funniest attraction of the opening night of Flow was the fun in the bay

Flow festival in Suvilahti on Friday, August 11.

“It’s in everything we do-ooh-ooh!”

The middle-aged audience swarms the 55-year-old Suede singer, who is rioting on stage as a teacher by Brett Anderson at the pace of gesturing. Trash-of course, you won’t be surprised by the falsetto peak of the song.

The guitar rock band, considered the cornerstone of 1990s British pop and appreciated by Finns, returned to Helsinki on Friday after a four-year hiatus, but the reception was not quite as ecstatic as expected.

Loud sing-alongs and happy banter had been arranged into the best nine “slots” of Flow’s opening night, because veteran bands like Suede are starting to resemble Flow’s regulars more and more clearly.

Part of the audience had been waiting for Suede’s show all day. The concert was built from the band’s best-known and most straightforward hits from the 1990s.

Suede had the bottom that appeared last year Autofiction-album, which can be considered commendably vibrant, remotely even tight.

Descriptively, the almost exactly one-hour long concert still only contained two songs from the new album: the gig was built on the most well-known and straightforward hits, which can best be found on Suede’s 1993 debut album and 1996 Coming Up -from the hit cream.

The artistic culmination of the golden age of British pop, 1994 Dog Man Star -album, the material seems to be unnecessarily painterly and ambitious for a short festival gig.

When the gig started Autofiction– disk Turn Off Your Brain and Yell with the song and the year 1996 With Trash, the difference in the audience could hardly have been more visible. The reception during the opening song was downright embarrassingly moderate.

Suede performed his recognizable and robust guitar rock with praiseworthy gusto. Regardless, the show was a pure Brett Anderson show.

Suede played their lush guitar rock admirably, but the show was still a pure Brett Anderson show.

Iggy Pop’s from someone who has reached a wild bouncy feeling From Tom Cruise Andersson, who showed off, jumped over the monitors in his jeans, was a real revelation.

Anderson’s surprisingly strong vocal tone and flurry of interpretation could best be admired in the song accompanied by acoustic guitars She’s in Fashion during.

The most photographed moment of the evening came when Anderson threw himself Everything Will Flow – during the semi-ballad, to the embrace of the front row fan club members. The screens on the stage shared a picture of Anderson proclaiming the bliss of “flow” with a perfect grin on his face.

Breakthrough single Animal Nitrate set off with a bang by Richard Oakes due to technical problems with the guitar. After heard from the same era The Drowners became a lesson in glam-inspired wickedly catchy guitar pop singing.

After Suede finished unnecessarily early, a steady stream began to flow from the area towards the exit gate. The front of the main stage changed to a younger and more multicultural one.

Nigerian Wizkid ie Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun is the best-remembered superstar of the new African pop called Afrobeats that has taken the world by storm in recent years Drake’s a huge hit from the show From One Dance.

Buukka had the flavor of a copy, just like by Damon Albarn in bringing two consecutive years to Suvilahti: a year ago, another mega-name of Nigerian pop was experienced on the main stage of Flow Friday Burn Boy.

Nigeria’s Wizkid performed a tight and intense cavalcade of his swinging beats.

Afrobeats artists, and especially their music, may be unfamiliar to the general public, which is why Flow’s delightful booms cannot be accused of being financially calculating.

Flames hit the stage and confetti dusted when the showman Wizkid, dressed in glittering jewelry, performed his shorter-than-expected and frantic cavalcade swaying beat, like Suede. At close range, it was fun to watch the sexual energy of the singer and the audience in the front row communicating with the Afrobeats dancing class.

The rhythm of the songs improved from number to number. From Show Me the Money was flown directly in the beat Caroto the song. “We wanna party!” the star shouted at the audience like an automaton.

The juju of the water bottle row built on the stage was revealed towards the end of the gig. After praising the energy of the Helsinki audience, Wizkid, with the help of security guards, organized a water service for the audience, which changed Soco– in the paragraph mark the front row as a perfectly wet water war.

Justin Bieber’s recorded with Essence turned the atmosphere into a fervent sing-along. Finished the gig Ojuelegban Wizkid, who was rocking with the saxophonists, took off his white tank top on the podium and threw it into the audience.

Flow’n in two parallel big tents, between the shows of the main event, you could hear a rather famous coverage of the representative foreign contemporary pop of the day.

However, the performances, which suffered from sonorous facelessness and similarity, felt like too much filler in the end. It’s starting to be a kind of trademark sound represented by Flow.

Vulnerability and honesty are strongly present in American singer, songwriter and producer Kelela’s music.

In a few hours, we could fit R&B swaying based on effect vocals (070 Shake), smooth R&B acrobatics (Kelela), varying but weaker than expected London rap and club tones (Shygirl), eclectic and psychedelic electronic indie (Jockstrap) and a DJ that resembled a presentation of a top producer’s resume. gig (Kaytranada).

If caused quite a storm of screams in the dedicated audience Danielle Balbuena i.e. 070 Shake performed live in the big tent more expressively than on the album, the London duo Jockstrap, one of the most interesting indie newcomers, sounded downright boring in their fake artistry.

20230811 Helsinki. The music of New Jersey’s 070 Shake combines rap, poetry, soul, electronic music and indie in a rare natural and distinctive way.

It seemed like the tent concerts got messed up in the end. By the end of the evening, I didn’t want to remember which concert I had visited in between and in which order.

Friday Business City, who performed in the Black Tent from the beginning of the evening and who were downright crazy with their Lahti sports, was responsible for the most interesting and funniest gig.

Sirens wailed and a frenetic beat boomed mercilessly as the group entertained with a ski lubrication performance Seppo Räty in Berghain – as a continuation of the phenomenon song, his versions of Leila K’s and Rage Against the Machine’s hits.

The result was a “wild and wild moment” that perfectly suited the moment, like a gig Gimmick– loan was sung.

If the unnecessarily safety-oriented Flow had a better eye for the audience’s need for fun, Businesss City’s place could have been on the main stage Anna Puun or Paper T’s in exchange for.

Flow’n the opening night was almost sold out. The flocking of almost 30,000 listeners on a sultry summer evening made Helsinki glow at its best, as usual, after quiet and rainy weeks.