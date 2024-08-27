Music | The rock group Oasis will return in 2025

Music|The big name of Brittirock is doing a series of giant concerts in places like London and Manchester

British rock 90’s great Oasis will return next year in July and August.

According to recent information, the band will perform in London’s Wembley, Manchester’s Heaton Park, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Dublin.

The band announced their comeback on their social media channels on Tuesday. The announcement by Oasis, who once defined the sound of guitar rock, has anticipated the announcement in the last few days and raised expectations. Brittimedia has written extensively about the band’s return. For example The Times already reported earlier about the band’s plans to perform in Manchester and London.

Oasis gave a concert for the last time fifteen years ago, in August 2009. The group then broke up after the core duo, the brothers by Noel Gallagher and by Liam Gallagher to quarrels. Noel is the band’s central music maker and Liam is the vocalist. Even before the band’s final breakup, their relationship had been quarrelsome for years. Published in 2008 Dig Out Your Soul is Oasis’ latest studio album to date.

Oasis was founded in Manchester in 1991. Its most successful records are Definitely Maybe (1994) and (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?.

Oasis’ hits are among the most popular rock songs of the 1990s. The most well-known are, for example Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back in Anger and Champagne Supernova.

Mixed Liam and Noel Gallagher have both gone on to have successful solo careers since Oasis broke up. Both have also performed Oasis songs in their own concerts.