No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Music The rock band organized the right “corona bubbles” for their gigs: every spectator is safe inside the plastic bubble

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 26, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Among other things, a speaker was found in the bubbles to make it easier to listen to music.

Alternative rock the playing American The Flaming Lips has developed a pandemic-friendly solution for their gigs: both band members and audiences are entangled inside a plastic “corona bubble”.

Once the bubble closes, spectators are allowed to take off their face masks and enjoy the gig.

Last week, two gigs with such special security systems were held in Oklahoma, USA. A video of Friday’s gig can be seen in the context of this article.

The audience got to witness The Flaming Lips ’gig from inside the plastic bubble on Friday, January 22nd.­Picture: FLAMING LIPS / WARNER MUSIC

News agency According to Reuters, each Bubble could accommodate a party of up to three people. In addition, a bubble, a loudspeaker, a bottle of water, a fan and a sign were found in the bubbles to make it easier to listen to the music.

The Flaming Lips tested a similar “bubble gig” as early as last year, when many of its concerts were canceled or postponed due to a corona pandemic.

The band that has visited Finland is also known for their special performances, where even plastic bubbles are not exceptional. Already in 2009, the band’s singer threw herself into Bubble after intertwining with the audience in Suvilahti, Helsinki:

The Flaming Lips in Helsinki’s Suvilahti Long Hot Summer event in June 2009.­Picture: Ville Männikkö

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.