Music The record company said goodbye to Ariel Pink after attending the U.S. Congress riots

Ariel Pink said on Twitter she was involved in the protest, but she has never, according to her words, been involved in violence and rioting.

Record company Mexican Summer has stopped cooperating Ariel Pinkin with after the musician took part in a violent demonstration in front of the congress building on Wednesday.

The record company tweeted that it had decided to terminate its employment Ariel Rosenberg i.e. with Ariel Pink because of recent events.

Mexican Summer was to release the records Odditties Sodomies Vol, Sit n ‘Spin, Odditties Sodomies Vol. 3 and Scared Famous / FF >> as part of its Ariel Archives series at the end of January. Pitchfork says he has inquired from the record company about possible changes to the releases, but at least for now, the records are available in the Mexican Summer online store.

Ariel Pink has performed in Finland at Flow, Sideways Festival and Tavastia, among others. He said on Twitter he was involved in the protest, but he has never, according to his words, been involved in violence and rioting. Trump’s position he has been in the public before.

In his tweets, Ariel Pink also referred to the so-called cancel culture, which seeks to eradicate politically questionable art and artists.

Record company the decision has sparked a heated debate on Twitter both for and against. Some of the fans, like Pink himself, talk about cancel culture, while others express to the record company that they are grateful for the decision.