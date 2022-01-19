Music The rasmus’ VMK video, which appears in the UMK video, is confusing – HS asked Lauri Ylönen where the real Eero Heinonen is spying

The members of the favorite band that went to the Eurovision Song Contest are all over the world and operate within the limits of the corona.

Finland The Rasmus, which is taking part in the Eurovision Song Contest this year, has received a lot of attention with its new song and new guitarist Emilia Suhosella.

However, fans of the band have been confused Jezebelvideo with the second original member of The Rasmus, bassist Eero Heinonen appears only in a few short close-ups. In the larger band image, the bass is played by an unrecognized character whose face is in the shadow of the cap.

The band posted pictures of the video on their Facebook page. They only show Suhonen, the singer Lauri Ylönen as well as a drummer Aki Hakala. The person playing the bass only shows a dark silhouette, but it doesn’t resemble Heino.

The embarrassment adds to that of the original guitarist Pauli Rantasalmi resigned from the band recently.

Lauri Ylönen, where is Eero Heinonen?

“Oh, who’s leaving the band next,” Ylönen replies sarcastically. “Eero didn’t make it, it’s no wonder.”

Bassist Heinonen and his family have lived in Sydney, Australia for many years.

“It’s so awkward to travel with Covid, and he didn’t get all the shots. There were also certain time limits above. Then all you had to do was shoot the people you had. ”

Who appears in the video as Heinonen?

“Well, she’s one good dancer.”

The Rasmus in 2022: Emilia Suhonen, Eero Heinonen, Lauri Ylönen and Aki Hakala.

The Rasmus like all other musicians, has had to adapt to exceptional circumstances.

The change of guitarist was also done partly remotely. Ylönen himself lives with his family in Hawaii, USA.

“When this UMK pattern came in, I was in Nashville doing this song Desmond Childin and others were in a small studio in Sipoo training with credit types, because we didn’t want to reveal what the news is, ”says Ylönen.

The Rasmus has been applied to the UMK without success before, but this time the band approached Yleä himself through his manager. In addition to The Rasmus, Blind Channel has represented Finland at Eurovision last year at the same management office.

In any case, the real Eero Heinonen will play bass in the UMK final.

“After the turn of the year, Eero finally got here. Eero is more inside the band than ever before, ”Ylönen assures.

