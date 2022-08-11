Music | The punk band spoke directly about radical feminism and caused a stir – the edgy band arriving in Helsinki tells HS why it made a comeback

On Saturday from early evening in Suvilahti, Helsinki, a piece of the cultural history of feminism will be experienced. Bikini Kill will perform at the Flow festival after a two-year delay.

Founded in 1990, the band is a pioneer of the Riot grrrl movement. The feminist punk movement was starting the third wave of feminism.

“We were very young, only in our twenties, and we challenged the whole world. We talked a lot about radical politics. We felt that if things were going to change, the girls needed to create their own meanings in the culture,” Bikini Kill drummer Toby Vail (b. 1969) says.

It was Vail who coined the name of the Riot grrrl movement, changing the i’s to extra r’s in the word girl. The word became an angry growl. Riot, on the other hand, means riot, which suited punk.

Even as a teenager Vail made radio programs and published his own Jigsaw magazine as a continuation of them.

The magazine began as a modest rock fanzine, where he gradually began to write more and more about sexism in punk and rock.

“In the 80s, some women played in punk circles, but there was no knowledge of equality and the atmosphere was sexist. My father was a drummer and encouraged me to play. For every few female drummers, there were hundreds of men. Everything started from that background.”

Riot grrrl influencer Toby Vail made a return to the drums of Bikini Kill. The picture shows the band performing in London in 2019.

Fanzines were sent in the mail. They lured letters almost as much as magazines. A network of authors and readers was born with the bands in the state of Washington in the northwest corner of the United States.

“Especially at first I wrote about my friends and their bands. I printed a few dozen copies of the magazine and sent them to friends. Once it was recommended in some big fanzine with the address and I got orders. But I didn’t have any papers to send!”

One of Jigsaw’s readers was a schoolmate of Vail’s Kathleen Hannawho became Bikini Kill’s singer – and who also published a small magazine bearing the band’s name in the early days.

Bikini Kill at a gig in 1994.

The band the raucous performances always evoked strong reactions, positive and negative. Even the threat of violence at concerts has been reported.

“Bikini Kill talked about feminism and asked tough questions. In the beginning, we were often told not to do that. It felt incredible.”

On the other hand, the band received so much media attention that sometimes it refused interviews so that the rest of the Riot grrrl movement could have space.

In 1997, Bikini Kill stopped.

“The band was the center of our lives and we did everything in it collectively. Over the years, such a way of working became difficult and we eventually needed something else. When we broke up after seven years, I didn’t think we’d ever get back together. We were still quite young then.”

In 2017 The members of Bikini Kill were asked to perform at the launch of a book about the British band Raincoats. At first, each of the band members was invited to the event separately, but they decided to perform one song together. As a result, in 2019, Bikini Kill started gigging again.

From Vail, playing together felt “cool and nice.” One song expanded into a couple of whole gigs. When they quickly sold out, the band began to tour more widely.

“Trump’s during the presidency, our songs felt more relevant than ever. So far, we have not planned to make new ones. We live in different parts of the United States, so it’s already difficult to practice the old ones.”

The third wave of feminism is considered to have continued into the 2010s. It has already been followed by the fourth wave and the #metoo movement. Their boundaries are not very clear. Vail also says that waves are not a very essential way of understanding the progress of things and the change of the world.

“In theory, the second wave was mostly the feminism of well-to-do women, while the third also talked about the inclusion of women of color and working-class women. Waves resemble marketing terms. Instead of division, a fundamental change is needed that renews all thinking about race, gender, the economy and the environment.”

Vail believes, that the Riot grrrl movement succeeded in bringing more women into pop music, especially as front-line guitarists and singers. In his opinion, nowadays a large part of the new, original and exciting voices in rock seem to come from women.

Equality has still not been achieved. In particular, Vail would like to see more female bands working as groups on the charts, like Bikini Kill once did, which never made a big commercial breakthrough.

“Of course, there have been more successful women. But there still haven’t been female bands on the charts that resemble my childhood favorites like the Clash.”

Maybe Tobi Vail’s timing with his wish is bad, when guitar-driven rock seems to have slipped from the top of the charts to the margins.

Tobi Vail is looking forward to seeing Finland, which he heard a lot about as a child.

When Bikini Kill is now performing for the first time in Finland, it brings with it a breath of punk feminism. Samoja kaikuja voi aavistella vaikka Venäjän Pussy Riotissa tai Katja Tukiainen in the rebellious girls of the paintings – if not directly, then through a detour.

In addition to Tobi Vail and Kathleen Hanna, the original bass player is included Kathi Wilcox. Only original male member, guitarist Billy Karren has not participated in the band’s comeback tours. He has been replaced by touring guitarists.

Vail gives a phone interview in Berlin, where the European tour continued last weekend – despite the corona. The whole band got sick and until the very last moments it was uncertain whether Kathleen Hanna would recover in time for the tour, which ends in Helsinki.

Before hanging up, Vail wants to talk a little more about Finland.

“I wanted to go to Finland as a little girl. I grew up in the logging village of Naselle, which had only a few hundred inhabitants. Most of them were of Finnish background and had Finnish surnames. On the tour, we try to stay isolated because of the corona, but it is very interesting to get to Finland.”

