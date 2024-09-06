Music | The Oasis soloist acknowledges fans complaining about ticket sales

Music|“Shut up,” replied the singer to a fan who accused Oasis of being exploiters.

Oasissinger of the band Liam Gallagher has responded spiky to his fans on social media. The British band making a comeback has been heavily featured in the news due to problems related to ticket sales for upcoming stadium gigs.

In particular, fans have been annoyed by the dynamic pricing of tickets, which may have resulted in paying a much higher price for the ticket than announced.

Gallagher declared on Friday at X that Oasis is back and that “they say their attitude stinks, good to know some things never change”.

He also responded to a fan who messaged that “I didn’t expect them to rob fans this much”.

Liam Gallagher’s answer was short in capitals “SHUTUP”, meaning shut up.

The singer also got into a familiar row from previous years when someone asked in an ironic tone if he had any tickets left.

“Damn, but they’re really expensive, a hundred thousand pounds, just for the kneelers,” Gallagher replied.

British newspaper of The Guardian according to Liam Gallagher became active in X shortly after the British competition authorities had announced that they were investigating whether the sale of Oasis tickets had violated the Consumer Protection Act.

The singer’s threat may also be increased by the fact that, boosted by the attention generated by the comeback, Oasis has taken over Britain with a fresh in the album list on their old records, places 1., 3. and 4.. Also on the recent singles list, Oasis has entered the top ten with two of their old hits.