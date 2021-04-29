Friday, April 30, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Music The novelty opera of the Ilmajoki Music Festival will be performed in the summer of 2022, this year’s concerts will be postponed to August

by admin
April 29, 2021
in World
0

The premiere of the Silent Inherit the Land opera, about the Lapuan movement, has already been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ilmajoki the performances planned for the music festival next June will be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jukka Linkolan composed by The Silent inherit the land – an opera from the Lapua movement was scheduled to premiere as early as summer 2020, but was first postponed by a year. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the work has not been able to be rehearsed to be completed this summer, so the premiere has been postponed to June 2022.

The concerts scheduled for June this year have also had to be postponed a little later, ie to the first week of August. Performing in concerts Jarkko Ahola, Tuure Kilpeläinen and the caravan of Kaiho, Anu Komsi and Juha Uusitalo, Ritva Oksanen and Pedro Hietanen mixed Aarne Pelkonen.

.
#Music #novelty #opera #Ilmajoki #Music #Festival #performed #summer #years #concerts #postponed #August

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Kimetsu no Yaiba: What happens after the end of the anime? | EarthGamer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.