Music The night band returns to the stage, Suvi Teräsniska sings as a soloist

The band, which lost their lead character Olli Lindholm three years ago, will return to the stage with a new soloist.

Night band returns to the stage as soloist singer Summer Steel neck.

The line-up has four festival performances in the summer, including the Pori Iskelmä festival and the Suomipop festival in Jyväskylä and Oulu.

The same line-up appeared in concert halls as early as early spring 2020, but the tour was canceled due to a corona pandemic. The rest of the gigs of the concert hall tour will take place in the fall of 2021.

The band says in a press release that they decided to tour still because of the band’s anniversary year and audience demand.

Night was founded in Pori in 1981, so 2021 is the band’s 40th anniversary year. The band’s first album Music hall published in 1983.

Night band soloist and one of the founders, Olli Lindholm, died in February 2019.

