Music The new invasion of Helsinki’s cultural people is Roihuvuori: Drummer Janne Haavisto presents “Eastern Tavastia” and other pearls of his living hometown

Janne Haavisto play the comp with drums. The sun is shining in the training room with Tulips. That’s a plus.

Toilets are also a great thing in Roihupello, Helsinki. There are no blisters around the callers, as with some workouts.

Haavisto’s bass drum reads Rhythm and Soul. A rhythm professional is showing in his home region how the concentration of live music is waking up in Eastern Helsinki.

The places of live music in the center of Helsinki are disappearing. The reasons are the rising prices of the premises and the demands of silence brought by the new hotels.

In the same change, Telakkaranta’s long-term gig venue and the rehearsal space for many bands, Nosturi, were demolished at the beginning of the year.

The live music association Elmu has acquired replacement facilities in the Roihupello industrial area, for example. Previously, the Tulppis building housed the Stara office and changing rooms of the City of Helsinki’s construction service. 27 training rooms have now been built on just over 500 square meters and there are plans to build more.

In Roihupello, you can play loud at any time.

Musicians would be willing to play loud too in public spaces if the corona pandemic surrendered.

Haavisto hit the last bars at the Tampere Club on November 12, 2019, when J. Karjalainen the second encore of the gig ended with the song Heroes.

In front was a half-year break to the next gig. In addition to the break, more than 50 performances disappeared from Haavisto’s calendar. For example, the grand gig of the Hartwall Arena, planned for J. Karjalainen’s May Day, was postponed by a year.

Since last November, Haavisto has only played a couple of gigs.

The situation is exceptional for a 55-year-old musician who has played for example in the surf band Laika & The Cosmonauts and in several of his solo projects. He has always managed to support himself with music because he has also done the work of a producer and a recorder.

“It’s been a strange time. My life since the age of 15 has been based on the fact that when you go around, you miss home. When you are at home, you need to get around. Balance keeps the brain round, ”Haavisto says.

“For many musicians, it’s a spiritual lifeline to be in front of an audience.”

Haavisto talks about upcoming gigs with musicians in Tulppis’ yard. They are expected, but too much cannot be hoped for.

Exercises are at least promised next week.

Elmu has built 27 training rooms in Roihupelto, and more are planned. Janne Haavisto (right) has recorded his contributions on records.­

Cafe Roihuvuori’s Rio fence has an exhibition of laminated photographs. The two pictures have the name of Janne Haavisto. He has photographed reflections like a chanterelle-like water tower shining from his balcony window. Amateur photographer Haavisto is publishing another book of his shots.

Rio is located at the foot of a red-brick apartment building. In the yard on the edge of the park there is a small stage where you can play bands on a wide scale: folk, jazz, electronic experimentation and so on.

Now earstones are eaten at the stage.

Haavisto has lived in Roihuvuori for five years. He will designate the district as his disposal site. Born in Espoo, the family of musicians lists a long list of districts where they have lived in Helsinki. Roihuvuori is the best of him.

“It’s spun. Now it doesn’t spin anymore. It is here.”

He ended up in a place with a partial injury, when there were cheaper apartments than in his dreaming Herttoniemi. He quickly realized that Roihuvuori is “more studded” anyway.

There is the sea nearby, culture, music, togetherness.

The same has been noticed by many other people in the cultural field.

“It feels like some kind of invasion from Kallio has come here.”

Roihuvuori Rio is a meeting place for cultural people. There is a photo exhibition on its fence.­

In recent months, Haavisto has been able to spend in the East. An experienced producer and recorder has worked remotely in the corner of Tulip in various record projects. Irina Björklundin making and mixing the record has helped Haavisto over the gig break.

He has also played drums and percussion Sami Yaffan to the upcoming solo album. Genres will range from Stooges rock to dub.

Many musicians have had rare time to work this year, but may not have achieved anything. When there are no prospects for the future, no creative work motivates. Even low-selling records have normally taken on tours that have been able to earn a living.

“There are no tools to maintain the financial side,” Haavisto says of the current situation.

Other professional groups in organizing events have been in an even weaker position than musicians. Clubs are threatened with bankruptcies, and professionals apply for other jobs. Haavisto fears that if the infrastructure of gig venues and companies collapses while waiting, it will be very difficult to rebuild it.

We’re going looking for stuff in the basement of the Haavisto apartment building. The lower door will be opened by a night guest Janne Lappalainen, who also plays in Irina Björklund ‘s band. Haavisto plays the contemporary folk music ensemble in Pauante, which has made a joint record with Björklund Barely Ann-Mari. The upcoming tour worries musicians.

Haavisto digs his basement storage. It’s full of releases from my own record company, MuFarang International: books and vinyls. Lappalainen holds a cell phone in his hand and listens to an information session on the restrictions of the pandemic period. Events where singing is considered a threat. “It looks bad,” Lappalainen says.

There is not much time for gloom, because Haaviston has to hurry to release a new album for his band The Shubie Brothers. Haavisto leaps through his backyard and chuckles at how difficult instrument rock might be in demand. It can be presented well with a mask on the head.

“Let’s bake the scones now!”

According to the drummer, you can even come to Roihuvuori’s Hard Rock House on foot. The government would probably call the place a “cup”. There’s a couple of square-looking men enjoying an afternoon beer mug. Other men play billiards.

The place has become a lively place for live music. “Tavastia of the East” performs artists four days a week.

The corner has turntables and balloon decorations. Here Haavisto pulls together Tuomas Metsbergin with the Sunday Night Music Club, where a house band plays root music with a visiting soloist. Soloists have visited, for example Tuure Kilpeläinen, Jonna Tervomaa and Olavi Uusivirta.

Familiar with Melrose Tokela has started playing records there on Sundays. The next club will be held when the pandemic eases.

Some of the bells are in the place, some in the Roihuvuori club, but everyone is allowed to use them.

Haavisto could celebrate its 40th anniversary as an artist. He played for the first time on the pop band Bablers record What’s All About in 1980. He has played a total of “a couple hundred” records.

The drummer saw a big rise in Finnish rock when he joined J. Karjalainen’s Black Glasses in 1981. At that time, there was no need to come up with things to do when there were gigs every day.

J. Karjalainen (right) with his band in 1991. Mikko Lankinen (left), Pekka Gröhn and Janne Haavisto were present.­

The music industry has since split up as medium-sized bands are disappearing. There are no longer so many bands whose earnings would make many people safely manage their mortgages. The audience longs for music to be arena spectacles.

“It’s hard to get an audience if the tickets cost five euros, but if the tickets are 85 euros, the room is full,” Haavisto says.

He emphasizes that more music is still being made than ever before. Money is not an obstacle in the end. Neither Shubie Brothers’ record supports families.

“The fire of making art is fierce.”

Laika & The Cosmonauts trained at Tavastia in 1997. The drums featured Janne Haavisto.­

Handful listeners have come to the record release. Haavisto puts his salsa and nachos on the bar table. Visualizations of turquoise waves are projected on TV screens.

Haavisto presents Muffe Halla-ahon, with whom he founded the record company MuFarang International in 2005. Over the years, they have also published numerous books such as poems by Halla-aho.

“Poetry books are just going to go away,” Halla-aho says.

“They’re hot stuff,” Haavisto says.

The Shubie Brothers began Haavisto’s solo project when he released the album You Are Here in 2017. He wanted to play music live and put together the perfect band for it. The members of such can play together but also get along for a long time on the tour bus.

All the band members started making songs for the band. They decided to make a record of the kind of music everyone has always wanted to play. Double vinyl was formed Casual, which is like a collection of four eps.

For Haavisto, turning a solo project into a real band is a “dream come true”.

He knows that for the audience, instrumental music is a demanding experience, so styles need to be dispensed. For example, surf, latte and reggae are included.

It’s hard to come up with a general genre because “world music” is a bit outdated term. Haavisto says he will accept name proposals.

The Shubie Brothers ’new album was first heard at Roihuvuori Hard Rock House.­

Haavisto puts in the opening song Pass the Torch play and take a couple of light dance steps to the beat of a rocking guitar.

One wish from Roihuvuori would be that this music would still sometimes attract people to dance together.

From a cell phone the bad news heard this time was not as bad as in the spring. The call does not need to be completely paused again.

A couple of days after the record releases, Irina Björklund & Pauanne got to start the tour from Turku. It will continue, for example, to Helsinki’s G Livelab on October 24.

Only one gig has been agreed for The Shubie Brothers due to the pandemic. The goal is to perform at Suvilahti TBA on November 26.