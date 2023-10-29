Music | The new director of Warner Music decided to enter the music business at the age of 12

When Ramona Forsstrom was a 12-year-old schoolboy, he was a fan of Roxette. He read information about the Swedish band and noticed that they often mentioned EMI.

It was a multinational record company that released the records of Roxette, which rose to international success.

“I thought, you’re not kidding, that’s interesting. That you can work with artists”, Forsström recalls.

He decided that when he grows up he will go to work at a record company. Now, at the beginning of November, he will start as CEO of Warner Music Finland.

“I studied at a business school as a marketing economist, and I took my class on a visit to Finland’s EMI. I had the papers with me and left them there. At the age of 18, I entered the industry as a trainee and soon after that I was already appointed product manager.”

Now Forsström has more than 25 years of experience in the Finnish music industry. He was at EMI for ten years, until he briefly moved to the live business side for Well Done and then Live Nation. He has been at Warner since 2008 in artist marketing, as marketing director and for the last two years as general manager i.e. in the company’s second highest position.

Finland Warner is one of the three major companies that collectively control almost 95 percent of the country’s recording market. Warner’s share of Finnish audio sales last year was just under 30 percent. Warner has been particularly strong in domestic music, and its artists include, among others Behm, Jenni Vartiainen, Sanni and J. Karjalainen.

Warner has undergone a generational change this year, as the CEO is leaving the position Niko Nordström in addition, the person in charge of domestic production also recently left the house Asko Kallonen.

The management positions of major record companies have traditionally been held by men, although Warner has had a woman as CEO before, Marita Kaasalainenwho left the company in 2007. In addition Maija Kuusi led the then BMG Finlandia throughout the 1990s.

Forsström is not the only woman who took the music company’s management position this year. The long-time leader of the Tavastia club Juhani Merimaa retires, and was elected to replace him Mari Hatakka. CEO of Kaiku Entertainment Pekka Ruuska also retreats to the background, and continues to lead the company Marja Kokkoand the new director of Kulttuuritalo is Emilia Mikkola. All have long and diverse experience in the music industry.

Ramona Of course, Forsström says that he got to be CEO with his merits and performances, but he knows that the choice has a wider meaning.

“I certainly hope that diversity is seen as a strength, and that I can be an inspiration to other women in the industry so that you just aim high,” she says.

Forsström reminds that there have been many women in the music industry for a long time, but they have rarely reached the highest positions of responsibility. He believes that there would be visitors.

“In Finland, there aren’t terribly many forms of training for this type of training,” he says.

“If you want to go into marketing and the commercial side, of course it’s good to have training in the commercial field, but otherwise this is a personal business. We do a lot of work with people here, and that affects who is the best fit for this field.

Warner has expanded its operations from recording recordings to also selling gigs and live music production. Warner Music Live has become the largest concert seller in Finland, and its customers are successful artists who have a recording contract with another company.

Warner also produced Antti Tuiskun and Kaija Koon gigs at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium, and the next logical step would be to organize festivals. Forsström likes the idea.

“It’s not ruled out, but now we don’t have our own festival planned,” he says.

The festival field is also very competitive, and for now Warner does not want to compete with its partners, to whom it sells gigs.

The music industry in people’s conversations, big record companies like Warner are sometimes accused of seeking quick profits. That is, because the company invests in short-lived Tiktok and streaming hits, makes short contracts and pushes new artists out if none of the first three singles become a hit.

Forsström does not recognize such an operating model. According to him, we strongly believe in the potential of every artist attached to Warner.

“When we hire a new artist, a lot of people commit to it, and a lot of time and money are put into it. We always go for the long term. Since we have both a record and a live side, we are able to build long careers, and that is our goal,” he says.

“Still, sometimes there are problems. It just belongs in this field.”

Forsström does not believe that the careers of successful artists should end at the top with a stadium concert. “Most artists want to have a long career.”

There are even more channels available for new artists to find an audience for themselves, and the big old record label is just one of the options. Forsström says that already 30 percent of the most listened to hits are released by smaller record companies, and the share has doubled in just one year. Warner is looking for partners from these operators, to whom Warner can offer, for example, distribution opportunities.

The operating model is not new in itself, as the big companies have always followed smaller companies closely, which often react faster to changes in the public’s musical taste and find artists of a new generation more easily.

Warner has played the changing music market skillfully, because Financial life-magazine’s recent report, it was the only music company to be among the ten most profitable media companies in Finland.

Finland The music industry has been driven by the success of artists singing in Finnish such as Eppu Normaali and J. Karjalainen and later Sanni and Antti Tuisku. However, the share of domestic music in the total consumption of music has been decreasing.

The phenomenon is explained by the spread of streaming and the huge selection of foreign music offered in streaming. Even if individual foreign hits would be overshadowed by Finns in popularity, there are so many foreign songs in number that individual listening numbers accumulate a mass that overwhelms Finns.

“You can’t fight against that,” Forsström admits. “But if you look at new music, there are 43 Finnish artists on the top 50 list, and 80 percent of the top 200 artists are from Finland. Just a couple of years ago, it was the other way around.”

Ramona Forsström is delighted with the appeal of domestic music, but what about Roxette, who got him into the music industry in the first place? Has the fandom lasted?

“It still goes along,” he assures.

“I have a collection of about a thousand records from them.”