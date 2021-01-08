Music The musicians who performed at Flow, Tavastia and Hartwall Arena took part in the unrest of the US Congress – Will they be taken to Finland for gigs in the future?

Ariel Pink and John Maus attended a demonstration called by Trump in front of Congress, according to them, peacefully, but Jon Schaffer of Iced Earth also broke into the building.

Multi a Finnish rock fan rubbed his eyes as the protesters who temporarily occupied the U.S. congress building showed a familiar face.

He seemed to be a founding member of the band Iced Earth, which also performed frequently in Finland Jon Schaffer, although the headdress of the far-right Oath Keepers militant group may have made identification more difficult. Iced Earth has performed many times in Finland, for example in Ilosaari, Nostur and the Hartwall Arena.

From the music press for example NME, Consequence of Sound and Kerrang! consider recognizing the character as Schaffer.

It would not be a big surprise, as Schaffer also took part in a demonstration by Trump supporters in November calling for the election result to be overturned. His political positions have become clear many times before.

The image is also included in the area in a police image compilation persons wanted on suspicion of unrest and unauthorized intrusion into the congress building.

Police promise up to a thousand dollars, or about 815 euros, in fees for information leading to arrest and prosecution.

Iced Earth guitarist Jon Schaffer wore a scarf from the flags of the South at a festival gig in Germany in 2011.­

Congress building internationally acclaimed musicians were spotted outside protesters Ariel Pink and John Maus, multiple Finnish visitors too.

Ariel Pink has previously performed in Finland at Flow, Sideways Festival and Tavastia, John Maus at KokoTeatter and Turku Dynamo, among others.

Ariel Pink said on Twitter she was involved in the protest, but she has never, according to her words, been involved in violence and rioting. In Trump’s view, he has been in the public before and has also raised some suspects in the troll intolerant opinions.

In his tweets, Ariel Pink also referred to the so-called cancel culture, which seeks to eradicate politically questionable art and artists.

But Does the actions of Ariel Pink, Jon Maus, or even Jon Schaffer, who was guilty of a possible crime, affect the Finnish concert organizers?

Tavastia’s CEO and Ruisrock’s and, for example, Ankkarock’s long-term leading figure Juhani Merimaa emphasizes case-by-case considerations.

“I wouldn’t leave Iced Earth to post with this information, but it doesn’t have to be forever. Let’s see how the situation develops and how the market reacts, ”he says.

There were more than 70 million in the United States Donald Trumpin voters, so there are definitely good musicians involved, Merimaa estimates. So simply supporting Trump doesn’t take gig opportunities.

“But if public action is very tearing, it often reduces gig sales across the industry.”

For example Morrissey such a permanent star does get performances regardless of his controversial political statements. For many others, gigs can decline faster.

“As a general line, anti-human rights artists should be avoided, as well as artists who use Nazi symbols and extremist propaganda on stage,” Merimaa says.

Changes of opinion also have time to be taken into account at best.

“There has been anti-gay sentiment in Jamaican reggae circles and we thought about it a lot when Sizzla was coming to Finland. However, according to Finnish reggae circles, he had clearly renounced his anti-gay songs and no longer performed them. People must be given the opportunity to develop. ”

In metal circuits is also an inherently variegated expression, although according to Merimaa it is usually more about aesthetics than political extremism. According to him, genuinely far-right metal would not get to Tavastia.

Many other gig organizers and venues also do the border crossing. In 2017, the concert organizer Metallihelvetti had booked the Naer Mataron band for the Turku Satan party, but the gig venue Gong outlined this to be impossible. The band’s bassist – who didn’t play in the tour line-up – was a member of the Greek far-right party. The matter was dealt with on both sides for example in Turku Sanomat.

“This case was well known, but if Tavastia and the Semifinal had a total of 450 bands in 2019, of course, the backgrounds of every musician cannot be checked,” Merimaa reflects.

“Being a thought cop is quite foreign to the industry. But as information becomes available, it will be considered on a case-by-case basis. ”