Music The musician, who has become an online phenomenon, together with Chisu and more than ten other musicians made an entire record in the bar – and it cannot be listened to on Spotify or Youtube

Some kind history here is more likely to be made. So special Loiriplukariknown as the artist name Kalle Taivainen the record released today sounds.

Taivainen is not only a longtime musician, but now also a bar worker. He works in the Minibar, which opened in the center of Helsinki last year.

Originally, running the bar and music projects had nothing to do with each other, but various coincidences have led to a situation where Taivainen and his musician friends have made a 13-track album that is almost entirely composed, recorded and mixed in the bar.

According to Taivainen, the album is a kind of Minibar soundtrack. To his knowledge, it is not known that in Finland there was ever another complete record practically from start to finish in a bar.

“I tried it on Google, but I couldn’t find anything like it,” Taivainen says.

How this is how it got here?

The story actually dates back a few years, when Taivainen was still living with his family in Mozambique and running a vegetarian restaurant there. It aroused in the musician’s mind the idea that it would be nice to return to restaurant work in Finland as well. As if by chance, a great opportunity offered it when a new restaurant called Minibar was being opened on Eerikinkatu.

In the early days, the Minibar was quiet, especially on weekday evenings, and so Taivainen ended up testing whether he could record new music for his Loiriplukari project at the bar. Heavenly humorous Loiriplukari project rose to somehit three years ago, making a confusing amount From Vesa-Matti Loir sound Hannele and Can’t put in taxation songs started circulating on the internet.

The recording of the new Loiriplukari songs at the bar went surprisingly well, and the club-like gig nights held at the venue had also been well received.

Then the coronavirus closed all Finnish restaurants, and the Minibar was left empty.

“I started wondering if an entire record should be made here. After that, I started playing through familiar musicians. ”

Timo Lassy is one of the musicians on the album.

One one after another, the musicians known to Taivainen were enthusiastic about the idea of ​​composing, recording and mixing an entire record in the bar. Taivainen gave all the musicians who came along free rein to make their songs, but the basic idea was that the songs would be such that they could be played at the bar. Most are so-called Minibar-inspired songs.

“The only exception is Jori Sjöroosin a machine-based black metal track, but that too is a good contradiction in the album as a whole, ”says Taivainen.

Sjöroos is Taivainen’s former bandmate from the days of Magenta Skycode and just one of the well-known musicians on the album. Among his friends, Taivainen joined the guitarist of the CMX band, among others Tipi Rasion, singer Samae Koskisen, saxophonist Timo Lassyn and composed several hit songs Samuli Laihon.

Taivainen was also persuaded by his Xysma-era bandmates. The cult band, which announced its return at the turn of the year and postponed their gig due to the coronavirus next year, promised to record a new song on the record.

The configuration on the disc started to look good, but there was only one problem.

“My wife asked, what about women? I began to think that so indeed. Then it occurred to me that I had spoken to an artist Ronja Kuoppamäki with the fact that he also makes music. I got him on the record. In the very last tinga, we were also allowed to leave Chisu. Now the album has an ambient song made by Chisu, ”Taivainen says.

Ronja Kuoppamäki appears on the album under the artist name Orasta.

Levyn According to Taivainen, doing things was similar to relaxing with sitting on a beer with friends. Musician Johannes Brotherus with the exception of the other musicians involved in the making of the album, have not yet heard the whole.

The only specialty of the record is not that it is made almost entirely in the bar. It is also not possible to listen to it digitally at all, but the only way to get the tracks on the record to listen to is to get a physical vinyl record. An edition of 500 copies has been taken.

“There’s a bit of that kind of‘ first own demo ’here,” Taivainen admits.