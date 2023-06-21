Music | The metal band from Helsinki is letting loose in cozy Puuhamaa – Watch the confusing music video

The band from Helsinki playing hypermetal released a double music video in which they are in Puuhamaa at Janakkalan’s Tervakoski and sing about alcoholism. The dystopian empty park is beautiful to look at.

Glacerate band has released a double music video for his two new releases, Binge and Abyss. They are songs from the debut EP of the band, which was founded in early 2022, to be released in the fall.

According to their own words, the band plays fuzz-infused hypermetal, that is, combines desert rock, hardcore punk, and sometimes ridiculously heavy metal in a catchy pop frame.

In the music video, the empty Puuhamaa is shown in all its splendor. Water flows only in a few locations, and otherwise players stand in the middle of empty pools.

In the second act of the song Binge, the awkward stand-up dance turns into a furious dance, which also utilizes Puuhamaa’s moving elements, such as swan boats.

“The music video was filmed in an amusement park in Kantahämälä on a cool summer day. In the video, everyone appears alone, and even though we’re in an amusement park, it doesn’t seem like they’re having much fun. In my opinion, the atmosphere is comparable to such a hangover,” says the band’s guitarist, who was responsible for directing and filming the video. Arttu Hurme in the bulletin.

Vocalist at the beginning of the video Onni Holmström gets up to sit on the water slide next to Puuhanalle. The lyrics of the song “Binge” kick off, and it’s not about a summer day at the water park:

“I am a slave to your will / I do what ever I can to get you.”

“The song deals with my own alcoholism, and is written in the first person directly to the poison itself, as if it were a release from sin,” says soloist Holmström.

