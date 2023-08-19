Music | The men accusing Michael Jackson of sexual abuse are suing Jackson’s companies

The allegations made by the men were covered in the 2019 documentary Finding Neverland.

Two pop singer Michael Jackson (1958–2009) the man accusing him of sexual abuse is suing Jackson’s companies. They talk about it, among other things BBC and Variety.

Wade Robson’s and by James Safechuck Jackson repeatedly sexually abused them over the years. The crimes took place in the late 1980s and early 1990s, when Robson and Safechuck were in elementary school.

Robson and Safechuck can claim compensation from Jackson’s companies, according to a decision made by the California state court on Friday. The court had previously rejected the men’s attempts to take Jackson’s companies to court.

Robson and Safechuck’s allegations were covered in the HBO production Leaving Neverland (2019) documentary, which caused widespread shock and debate about Jackson’s cultural legacy when it came out.

Jackson’s family has denied the allegations of child sexual abuse made in the documentary.