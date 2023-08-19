Saturday, August 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Music | The men accusing Michael Jackson of sexual abuse are suing Jackson’s companies

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Music | The men accusing Michael Jackson of sexual abuse are suing Jackson’s companies

The allegations made by the men were covered in the 2019 documentary Finding Neverland.

Two pop singer Michael Jackson (1958–2009) the man accusing him of sexual abuse is suing Jackson’s companies. They talk about it, among other things BBC and Variety.

Wade Robson’s and by James Safechuck Jackson repeatedly sexually abused them over the years. The crimes took place in the late 1980s and early 1990s, when Robson and Safechuck were in elementary school.

Robson and Safechuck can claim compensation from Jackson’s companies, according to a decision made by the California state court on Friday. The court had previously rejected the men’s attempts to take Jackson’s companies to court.

Robson and Safechuck’s allegations were covered in the HBO production Leaving Neverland (2019) documentary, which caused widespread shock and debate about Jackson’s cultural legacy when it came out.

Jackson’s family has denied the allegations of child sexual abuse made in the documentary.

See also  Sweden's prime minister to resign after losing elections to the right

#Music #men #accusing #Michael #Jackson #sexual #abuse #suing #Jacksons #companies

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Sakharov Center, dedicated to the father of the Russian atomic bomb and dissident, has been closed

The Sakharov Center, dedicated to the father of the Russian atomic bomb and dissident, has been closed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result