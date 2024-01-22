Music | The megastar quietly made music in Helsinki and asked Finnish producers for his trip

Santeri Kauppinen and Daniel Okas impressed the American superstar.

In July Sunday morning music producer Daniel “Danitello” Okasin the phone rings. The caller was his producer colleague Santeri “MD$” Kauppinen.

The merchant had surprising news to share: an internationally known American pop star Lil Nas X would like to go to the studio with them to make music.

Okas, who lives in Lahti, would have to start driving towards Helsinki right away, because Lil Nas X would like to come to the studio in an hour.

Lil Nas X was in Finland, because he was scheduled to perform the same evening at Ruisrock in Turku. He was one of the main performers of the festival.

Even received Grammy nominations Kauppinen and Okas have produced music for international artists before, but Lil Nas X is so far the biggest name they have collaborated with.

Okas talked about the collaboration for the first time in December In the Taakka podcastwhere he was Tuomas Kauhanen and Kari “Brädi” Härkönen as a guest. HS called the producers and asked more about the meeting.

Lil Nas X (properly named Montero Hill) is one of the most listened to artists of recent years. He is mostly classified as a rapper, but he also sings and combines several different genres in his music.

Lil Nas X made his breakthrough in 2018 with his song that mixes country and rap Old Town Road. The song spent 19 weeks at the top of Billboard's Hot 100 chart, the longest in that chart's history.

of Old Town Road in addition, he is known for songs Industry Baby and Montero (Call Me by Your Name)both of which have been listened to almost two billion times on the streaming service Spotify.

So Kauppinen and Okas agreed as soon as a music industry contact from Sweden asked if one of the producers of the Fountain Productions company founded by Kauppinen would have time to go to the studio with Lil Nas X.

“It wasn't the first time that Daniel had to leave Lahti in a hurry. Sometimes we've left in the morning, sometimes in the middle of the night,” says Kauppinen.

“When Santeri calls, then we go,” says Okas.

Lil Nas X hit the studio and they spent the whole day there. That same evening, there was still a Ruisrock gig in Turku, but the artist couldn't bear to go.

“He repeatedly asked his team if they would have time to leave a little later,” Kauppinen recalls.

Lil Nas X performing at the Ruisrock festival in Turku in July 2023.

Finnish producers made an impression on the artist. A new studio session was already arranged for the next day after Ruisrock. At the very beginning of the next meeting, Lil Nas X asked if they had any plans for the next few days.

He wanted to bring them with him on his tour so they could continue making music together.

“He asked really humbly and sincerely if it would be possible for us to go with him to Oslo. It was a great feeling,” says Okas.

“I was really taken by it. I guess we somehow made him feel safe, that he wanted to continue working with us”, reflects Kauppinen.

According to the producer duo, Lil Nas X was comfortable and had his feet on the ground. The collaboration was effortless, even though the studio sessions were long. According to Kauppinen, big stars are sometimes reserved in a foreign company, but Lil Nas X was open from the beginning.

“ “He could send a message from the hotel lobby at three in the morning asking if he should go to the studio.”

“About him discovered that he is an extraordinary talent. He is perhaps the most creative character I have ever met”, Okas praises.

The tour continued from Oslo to Switzerland. Kauppinen and Okas accompanied the artist for a week. Studios were found for them, where they spent the days before the gig and sometimes also the nights after the gig.

“He could come back from a gig at three in the morning and send a message from the hotel lobby asking if he should go to the studio. Yes, we went. I have not come across that kind of work ethic yet,” Kauppinen says.

Although there were few dreams, the producers were happy to work. The lack of sleep hadn't taken its toll yet in a week, and you could sleep, for example, on bus trips between different cities.

Yet it is not known if and when the music created in Finland and during the tour will be published. Publication is often only confirmed at the last minute.

“You can only trust that when the song is out. Before that, anything can happen, an artist can get the hepuli even a day before the agreed publication and decide to do something else,” Kauppinen says.

It's been over two years since Lil Nas X's last album. He's been hinting at the next album since last fall, and last week he released a new single.

“Let's hope for the best. We still don't dare to celebrate,” says Okas.