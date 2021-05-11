Music The legendary gig venue in Tampere comes to life again – Yo-talo’s autumn gig calendar is already full

Rowan Rafferty will be responsible for the club gigs at Yo House. The autumn gig calendar is full of performers from Noora Louhimo to Viikatte. Dingo and Mamba are posted to bow to the barracks of the legendary gig venue.

Time the word legendary can be used for a few things, but you can from Tampere’s Yo House.

Now the legendary Yo House on Kauppakatu gets a new life when he is the CEO of Nem Agency Rowan Rafferty takes over as Yo House Program Manager.

Rafferty has already locked the fall gig repertoire by the end of 2021, and spring performers have also been thought through.