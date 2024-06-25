Music | The last album of the tragically dead Sophie is released

Music|Called a pioneer of pop music, Sophie was 34 years old when she died.

By accident a dead pop producer Sophie’s the last album will be released in September. Music media, among others, reported on the matter Pitchfork and NME.

British Sophie died in January 2021 after falling from the roof at her home in Athens. He was 34 years old.

SOPHIE -titled album was left unfinished by the artist, but it has now been completed with the help of close collaborators, Sophie’s record company informs.

The announcement follows a social media campaign that started last week. At the same time, the album’s first single was released, Tell Me Whyfeaturing a German singer Kim Petras and the BC Kingdom duo.

Sophie’s the death was a great shock to fans of electronic pop music. As a trans woman, Sophie was also a visible role model for her transgender fans.

His first album Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides (2018) had received a laudatory reception from critics and brought plenty of new listeners to the artist, who is considered a reformer of pop music.

A music critic Oskari Onninen described the HS in the obituary Sophie as a pioneer whose “every single was a potential revolution” and who had the ability to “turn the experimental and unheard of into something approachable and addictive.”