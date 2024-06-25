Tuesday, June 25, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Music | The last album of the tragically dead Sophie is released

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
Music | The last album of the tragically dead Sophie is released
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Called a pioneer of pop music, Sophie was 34 years old when she died.

By accident a dead pop producer Sophie’s the last album will be released in September. Music media, among others, reported on the matter Pitchfork and NME.

British Sophie died in January 2021 after falling from the roof at her home in Athens. He was 34 years old.

SOPHIE -titled album was left unfinished by the artist, but it has now been completed with the help of close collaborators, Sophie’s record company informs.

The announcement follows a social media campaign that started last week. At the same time, the album’s first single was released, Tell Me Whyfeaturing a German singer Kim Petras and the BC Kingdom duo.

Sophie’s the death was a great shock to fans of electronic pop music. As a trans woman, Sophie was also a visible role model for her transgender fans.

His first album Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides (2018) had received a laudatory reception from critics and brought plenty of new listeners to the artist, who is considered a reformer of pop music.

A music critic Oskari Onninen described the HS in the obituary Sophie as a pioneer whose “every single was a potential revolution” and who had the ability to “turn the experimental and unheard of into something approachable and addictive.”

#Music #album #tragically #dead #Sophie #released

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Former investigator in court refused to admit guilt in the case of receiving a record bribe

Former investigator in court refused to admit guilt in the case of receiving a record bribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]