Music The international Sibelius Violin Competition starts after years of waiting – here are the three Finnish wishes of the prestigious competition

Finally the twelfth international Jean Sibelius Violin Competition begins. It was supposed to happen by the end of 2020, but the pandemic postponed the race for about a year and a half.

This time, three interesting Finnish violinists took part in one of the most prestigious violin competitions in the world.

The order of performances will be drawn today, Wednesday, at 10 a.m. Finnish performances will be announced shortly thereafter competition website as well as at hs.fi/kulttuuri.

Adrian Ibañez-Resjan, 25, is already an experienced competitor.

Adrian Ibañez-Resjan – Winner of the Kuopio Violin Competition

Adrian Ibañez-Resjan25, won the Kuopio Violin Competition in early 2020, which also prepares for the international Sibelius Violin Competition, which is usually held in the same year.

Then there was a pandemic, and the Sibelius Violin Competition is now almost two and a half years after Kuopio. How did it affect the winner?

“I took advantage of the extra time. A lot of people have said that one of the few good things about a pandemic was the abundance of training time. ”

Did the hacking of the same competition software from Kuopio partly interfere with this competition?

“The balance between the familiar and the new is good. There are a lot of songs in my repertoire that I don’t get tired of playing. And play in the semi-finals Magnus Lindbergin the commissioned work is quite different from what Sebastian Fagerlundin the commissioned work was in Kuopio. ”

In Turku The violinist, who was born in 1997, also won the A and B series of the Jyväskylä Violin Competition when he was younger.

Already under the age of 10, he received a special award as a promising violinist at the Moscow Oistrah Competition in 2006 and rose to second place in the youth series of the Bucharest International Violin Competition in 2009. The success of the competition has accumulated since then.

He holds a bachelor’s degree and is now studying for a first year at the Sibelius Academy. You’re going to Meller under.

“At the same time, there have been all kinds of gigs as an orchestra soloist and chamber musician. There was a Lead project at Fiskars for conductor students as well Esa-Pekka Salonen, Jukka-Pekka Saraste and Hannu Linnun with. And there have been recitals with my mother and sister. ”

His his mother is a respected pianist Valeria Resjanwho was born in Ukraine and grew up in Russia until he moved to Finland as a young student in 1990. His father was born in Spain.

Ibañez-Resjan therefore has an international perspective to consider also the abandonment of two Russian citizens because of the war in Ukraine.

“From a musician’s perspective, it’s a strange and questionable decision. One is a Tatar and the other a Kazakh, but they are barred from participating because of a Russian passport. I understand they don’t support this war at all either, ”he says.

The responsibility for the horrors lies with the elites of decision makers, he ponders.

“The situation is very complicated and it will not improve with such bans. The purpose of music is to unite us all. ”

Let’s get back to the music: if the Sibelius race is a success, it often means filling the calendar with international promotions. But there is no worry, even if it were otherwise.

“Studies continue. and this summer I give concerts at festivals in Fiskars and Mikkeli, for example. I am taking a master class in Kuhmo. ”

Otto Antikainen is preparing for the competition with his parents in Kerava.

Otto Antikainen: “Now I am more ready for competitions”

Sibelius Violin Competition The pit of Finnish desires is 22 years old Otto Antikainen. He was third in the Kuopio Violin Competition in early 2020.

“The extra time brought by the pandemic was beneficial. I think I’m more ready for competitions than in 2020, ”he estimates.

Antikainen is currently studying in Berlin, where he is pursuing a bachelor’s degree Antje Weithaasin under the direction of the Hanns Eisler Academy of Music. He is preparing for the competition with his parents in Kerava.

“Almost all the compositions are the ones I have performed before, but I didn’t play in Kuopio when I didn’t want to breathe the same from year to year. The concerts are the same, namely Sibelius and Sergei Prokofiev second violin concerto. ”

The decision to participate in the Sibelius Violin Competition was an easy one.

“This is a really big and famous race. It will give you visibility, and if you succeed here, you will hopefully get more concerts. ”

Even antiquity is considering excluding Russian citizens from the competition.

“It’s a shame for individuals, but the committee’s rationale is good in itself. Russia’s activities must be stopped, but where the border is to be drawn is a really difficult question. “

Whatever the race, Antikainen already has nice performances for the summer.

“Immediately after the race, I play in Tampere Mendelssohnin octet. Then there are festivals in Ruovesi, in Mikkeli as a soloist in the Sibelius Concerto and in the Kaskinen Music Summer. ”

Kasmir Uusitupa is participating in the Sibelius Violin Competition for the second time.

Kasmir Uusitupa: The second time you really say?

Kasmir Uusitupa, 27, took part in the previous Sibelius competition seven years ago, having just moved from the youth department to the adult side.

Because of the pandemic, he will only be able to try again now, as a mature professional.

This time, Uusitupa will not give an actual interview before the competition. “Let’s see afterwards if there’s any reason left,” he replies kindly.

As a soloist and chamber musician, for example, Uusitupa, who regularly performs in the Borea String Quartet of Young Tops, also has time to answer the question about summer performances.

“In the summer, I can be spotted at least at these festivals: Kangasala Classic, Ruovesi Music, Kaustinen Folk Music Festival, Kuhmo Chamber Music and Kokkola Autumn Chamber.”