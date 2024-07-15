Music|Raffaella Carrà, who died in 2021, has unexpectedly conquered Tiktok.

This one summer’s most merciless earworm brings a sweaty breeze from the discos of the early 1980s:

Pedro, Pedro, Pedro, Pedro, Pè!

Italian Raffaella Carrà (1943–2021) originally published in 1980 Pedro is suddenly on everyone’s eardrums.

The reason for that is the German dj duo Jaxomy and Agatino Romero a remix made of the song. The bass-increasing version is downright annoyingly catchy, screaming for an Aperol Spritz to complete the vibe.

Spread to millions of videos and memes Pedroremix has been hard to avoid on social media for the past couple of months.

The song has collected tens of millions of views on YouTube, and it has been listened to more than 222 million times on Spotify. Official on Tiktok Pedromore than three million videos have been published with sound.

There is a feverish desire to find out the memeized earworm: with the Shazam application that recognizes music tracks Pedro namely is recherche as many as 2.7 million times.

In August, “Pedropedropedro” can be enjoyed during the Finnish festival summer, when Jaxomy occurs at the Weekend Festival focusing on electronic music. The event announced Jaxomy’s gig last week.

Weekend marketing director Atro Anttila tells HS that a lot of artist choices are made based on social media popularity.

“We monitor the data on a weekly and monthly basis, and of course we pay attention if a song or artist seems to be taking off like a rocket,” says Anttila.

According to Anttila, Jaxomy’s booking has been enthusiastically received. The nostalgic sound has been attractive in dance music for a long time.

“At the moment, we’re sampling a lot of songs from the 1990s or zeros, but Pedro’s the original version is indeed from the older end”, Anttila assesses.

Pedro’s online popularity started in the spring quite by chance.

Or how else could you describe a lot shared videowhere a raccoon shot through a fisheye lens spins in circles and seems to be dancing to the beat of an Italian disco?

Pedro though it wasn’t the first song that got the animal spinning. The Know Your Meme website, which maps meme culture, can tellthat in March the Russian Tiktok was filled with raccoon videos, sometimes accompanied by any suitable song.

But Pedro was the song that finally caught on.

How about who had started all the pedroling Raffaella Carrà?

A singer who has released 25 albums, Even Frank Sinatra the actress who appeared with, “the queen of Italian television”, who worked not only in Italy but also in Spain and South American countries.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Carrà was a hugely popular TV performer in Italy. She aroused admiration and aggravation in the Catholic country with her sexy outfits; reportedly, Carrà was the first woman to expose her navel on Italian television.

News agency AP by With his charismatic example, Carrà gave Italian women the right to enjoy their bodies. Carrà also had many fans in the gay community, and he was awarded as a gay icon at the 2017 Madrid Pride event.

Pedro-song appeared as a single from Carrà’s album Mi Spendo Tutto. The Italian words tell about a woman visiting the city of Santa Fe, whose name-Pedro pretends to be a tourist guide.

Pedro, who seems like a good guy, is actually a greedy thief:

“He took me to the stars, but I didn’t see anything from Santa Fe,” says the second stanza of the song.

Oh Pedro, Pedro, Pedro, Pedro, Pe!

Correction 15.7. 9:34 p.m.: In the headline and body of the story, the Pedro song was inaccurately referred to as “Italian disco”, which is a separate genre of music.