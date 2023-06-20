Music | The Grammy Awards updated its rules: a song produced entirely by artificial intelligence can no longer win

According to the rules, artists must prove that a person has participated in making the music.

The music industry The Grammy Awards have changed their rules regarding the use of artificial intelligence. In the future, a human musician must perform at least 20 percent of a piece in order to qualify for a Grammy nomination.

Artificial intelligence can therefore still be used. However, according to the new policy of the Recording Academy, which is responsible for the awards, artists must prove that a person has participated in making the music.

News agencies have reported on the new rules of the Grammy gala, among others Reuters and a US radio channel NPR.

Artificial intelligence shakes up the entertainment industry.

Hollywood screenwriters are currently on strikebecause the Writers Guild of America (WGA), among other things, wants clarity on the rules regarding artificial intelligence, so that studios could not use artificial intelligence to create new scripts based on writers’ previous works.