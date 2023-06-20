Tuesday, June 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Music | The Grammy Awards updated its rules: a song produced entirely by artificial intelligence can no longer win

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Music | The Grammy Awards updated its rules: a song produced entirely by artificial intelligence can no longer win

According to the rules, artists must prove that a person has participated in making the music.

The music industry The Grammy Awards have changed their rules regarding the use of artificial intelligence. In the future, a human musician must perform at least 20 percent of a piece in order to qualify for a Grammy nomination.

Artificial intelligence can therefore still be used. However, according to the new policy of the Recording Academy, which is responsible for the awards, artists must prove that a person has participated in making the music.

News agencies have reported on the new rules of the Grammy gala, among others Reuters and a US radio channel NPR.

Artificial intelligence shakes up the entertainment industry.

Hollywood screenwriters are currently on strikebecause the Writers Guild of America (WGA), among other things, wants clarity on the rules regarding artificial intelligence, so that studios could not use artificial intelligence to create new scripts based on writers’ previous works.

See also  My Car: Audi RS3 (639 hp) from Boaz

#Music #Grammy #Awards #updated #rules #song #produced #artificial #intelligence #longer #win

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Putin worried: Russia’s top politicians drink too much

Putin worried: Russia's top politicians drink too much

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result