Music The Grammy Awards Gala will be postponed due to an ominous wave

Of the year The 2022 Grammy Awards Gala will be postponed to a later date. The postponement is due to a wave of disease caused by coronavirus self-transformation and the associated uncertainty.

The gala was due to be held on January 31 in Los Angeles. No new date was announced for the gala on Wednesday. The Recording Academy, which is responsible for the awards, and CBS, a TV and radio company, said a new day would be announced soon.

“There are simply too many risks in hosting the show on January 31,” the press release said. The decision was made after joint consideration by the city and California state authorities, health and safety experts and the music community, as well as partners.