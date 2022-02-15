Music The giant “American Eurovision Song Contest” kicks off in March, with 50 states and a number of Pacific islands competing against each other – Yle looks fresh

The American Song Contest borrows its form from its European cousin: different regions of the United States are at odds.

For years is rumored to be the United States ’own Eurovision Song Contest, a huge country’s own musical spectacle. Now American Song Contest is finally a reality.

Television company NBC will be showing competition in the U.S. since March 21, when the first two-hour live broadcast will be seen.

The race lasts a total of eight weeks. The final competition will take place on 9 May, the day before the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin.

The race will be seen fresh in Finland: Yle will be showing the race from March 25th. Each of the eight episodes will be shown on Yle Areena on Fridays at 6 a.m. and on TV2 on Friday evenings at 9:50 p.m. In addition, the episode can be seen as a remake of Sunday night’s prime time.

The presenters of the American Song Contest are a rapper Snoop Dogg as well as a singer, actor and winner of the first American Idol Competition in 2002 Kelly Clarkson.

This is a large-scale production, from which more detailed information is only beginning to seep.

So what is giant production all about?

The shape is borrowed from a European cousin of the competition. There are three qualifying stages, semi-finals and finals.

The trophy for the best song in the United States will eventually be handed out to one state or region.

A total of 56 solo singers, duos or bands are involved. Competitors will be announced later, as will the host city. The winning song will be voted on by both fans and a jury of music professionals.

When NBC advertised the competition on Twitter in December, it named the race “the biggest live music event the United States has ever encountered”.

Interesting in this case, too, the concept is made by the fact that different areas are opposite.

All 50 U.S. states, five other U.S. territories, and Washington DC, the capital of the country, are represented.

There is almost guaranteed a very diverse range of different music and performances, as different states and regions are very different.

There are areas from Alaska to the southern states, from the Appalachians to New York, and from American Samoa to Florida.

Are you listening to contemporary American pop, or are you also hoping for hip-hop, jazz, Appalachian traditions, bluegrass, and country music – for example?

It’s also interesting to explore the extent to which Americans find themselves in the self-ironic side, the same that is seen every year at Eurovision Song Contest.

Americans are used to it The peculiar nature of the Eurovision Song Contest, among other things, Netflix’s popular Story of Fire Saga comedy movie. The Americans themselves have not been enthusiastic about watching Eurovision: the finals have gathered only a few tens of thousands of spectators.

It will also be seen what kind of geopolitical problems the situation poses in the United States, when there are also many tensions between different countries at the Eurovision Song Contest. As is well known, different blocs vote for each other from year to year.

If the counterparts in the Eurovision Song Contest are roughly East and West, then in the American Song Contest the biggest counterpart is presumably conservative America and liberal America.

Subtle references to the political situation are often seen in Eurovision performances.

This year, for example, Ukraine is sending a highly nationalist performance combining Ukraine’s own singing tradition and hip-hop, highlighting the country’s history and “free people living in the midst of storms for centuries”. Tini Zabutykh Predkiv that is, “Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors” does not leave unclear what is desired in Ukraine: peace.

How the U.S.’s own internal disagreements show up in the singing competition remains to be seen.

New show’n executive producer Ben Silverman sees US competition, above all, as a unifying issue.

“America is more fragmented than ever and we have a lot of things in our hands that separate us. But one thing that really unites us is our culture. Competition can unite us by celebrating the diversity of our culture and its differences. Our culture loves music and singing and now we are all coming together for that, ”Silverman said. music site for NME.

Originally, U.S. visas were held more than 15 years ago. The idea was to create a competitor to the then popular American Idol format. Ben Silverman said he had been pushing the race forward for 20 years, including as director of NBC.

The producers are also Swedish TV veterans Christer Björkman, Ola Melzig, Anders Lenhoff and Peter Settman. Decades of expertise in Eurovision Song Contest and Melodifestivalen, among others, can be found in this group.

The format of the American Song Contest has been obtained from the European Broadcasting Corporation (EBU). The agreement also includes Propagate, a company led by Silverman.