Music|The song combines religious vocabulary with Sanna Marini.

French On the Indochine band’s new album that just came out Babel, Babel is a song about the former prime minister of Finland From Sanna Marin.

Sanna sur la Croix – the name of the song means “Sanna on the cross” in Finnish. The song can be heard, for example, on YouTube.

The song says, among other things, “O Sanna, save yourself / They don’t deserve you”.

The singer pronounces the aforementioned line “Oi Sanna”, in French “O sanna”, so that it sounds very similar to “Osanna”. The Hebrew word “hosanna” and its Latin version “osanna” are words used to ask for divine help, for example. These words have many uses in religious contexts.

The band filmed a concert announcing their new album, where they performed songs from the album. Sanna sur la Croix – during the song, pictures of Sanna Marin were shown on the video screens, which confirms that the song is specifically about her.

Indochine is a band founded in 1981, which is especially popular in French-speaking countries and Latin America.

The band’s albums and singles have sold more than 10 million copies.