Music | The fired Beatles drummer asks Paul McCartney for one more gig

Music|82-year-old Pete Best is asking to be Paul McCartney’s opening act in December in Manchester. They broke up in 1962, but the reissue of the early recordings made Best a millionaire.

The Beatles – who was fired from the band in 1962 Pete Best has received publicity and a little support after asking From Paul McCartney one more gig.

Best presented the matter on social media as part of a belated 82nd birthday celebration. Best turns 83 this year.

In his message, he asks to get in touch if McCartney would like Best to act as a warm-up artist before McCartney’s gig near Liverpool in Manchester.

McCartney will perform in Manchester in December.

“Imagine. That would be something,” Best writes. It refers John Lennon’s Imagineto the song and George Harrison’s to the Beatles classic Something.

Best joined The Beatles after the group got a mortgage in Hamburg in 1960. He played as part of the group by Tony Sheridan My Bonnie Lies Over The Ocean -single as well as in an audition for the Decca company, which did not lead to a recording contract.

Best did a little better than his reputation with these recordings. My Bonnie version runs, while in Decca’s recording Best often plays very lightly and unobtrusively, possibly careful not to overshadow the other musicians and vocal parts.

When the band’s style was still in search, and the others still had a lot of room for development: the unevenness of the audition was not only Best’s fault.

In the following months, Best became ill from time to time. Tuuraja was often Ringo Starrwhom the rest of the band liked as a person and as a drummer more than Best.

Best’s playing, especially the first one Love Me Do – in the middle part of the recording left a lot of room for improvement in the EMI company’s “commercial test” on June 6, 1962.

Producer George Martin decided that the drummer cannot be used in the recording itself.

Eventually, Best was fired, to the dismay of many early fans. Ringo Starr became the drummer for The Beatles in August 1962.

Separation was not handled well, and the gaps were completely broken.

Best was depressed and even on the verge of suicide. Subsequent band arrangements produced a few singles, a US tour and a 1965 release Best of the Beatles album.

Commercial the success was limited and Best gave up his career as a musician for decades.

He worked in an employment agency in Liverpool and rose to the position of supervisor. In 1988, he agreed to the first gig in decades together with his younger brother Rogue Bestin with and received a good reception.

Since then, Pete Best Band has performed around the world, including in Finland.

In 1995, Best was apparently compensated in the millions for the release of ten Beatles recordings from his period Anthology– collection. He himself told being delighted for the rich presentation of his season.

In 2008 Pete Best Band released their own material Haymans Green -album and got good reviews.

Pete Best at the Beatles Museum in Liverpool in 2022. The museum in question near the Cavern Club is largely based on material collected by his younger brother Rogue Best.

Best has gained some prestigious endorsements from top musicians.

For example, from a solo career and by Bruce Sprinsteen Known for The E Street Band Steven van Zandt has praised the Pete Best Band as being “fantastic” in concert.

Van Zandt warmly supports Best’s initiative for the Manchester gig as McCartney’s warm-up act.