Music | The Finnish woman Missing Nick Cave received a surprising contact after the HS thing

Music|Nick Cave dedicated the song Nobody’s Baby Now to Nisa Suhonen at Musiikkitalo.

When Australian star Nick Cave rumored after a young woman working in the funeral industry at her Musiikkitalon gig on Tuesday, she wasn’t there.

HS told yesterday, Wednesday, that it was a Tampere resident Nisa Suhonenwho actually worked as a bartender around the time of Cave’s last Musiikkitalon gig in 2019.

Cave had talked with Suhonen, who was in the audience, at a previous performance, and his special profession had remained in Cave’s mind.

The big fan of Nick Cave’s art didn’t get tickets for this summer’s concerts – until Suhosen was contacted after the HS story appeared.

“I was told by Nick Cave’s team that they would have two tickets for me to Musiikkitalo for Thursday, and that the artist himself has been informed of my arrival,” says Suhonen.

“Of course, we went there with my friend, and early on in the show, Cave said he dedicated the song to his good friend For morgue girl (to the morgue girl). At that point I revealed my presence and we exchanged a few words.”

Cave joked that he and Nisa Suhose have a special connection that others wouldn’t understand.

Nisa Suhonen describes the experience as “mindless”. The dedicated piece was Nobody’s Baby Nowone of his own favorites.

“I am really grateful and happy, I could not have expected something like this.”