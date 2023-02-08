Music | The Finnish rumors can be put to rest – Gustavo Dudamel will become the leader of the New York Philharmonic

The New York Times speculated that Santtu-Matias Rouval would have been washed out, especially if Dudamel had not been available.

Star conductor Gustavo Dudamel Venezuela is the next music director of the New York Philharmonic. Orchestra announced on the matter, Finnish time, on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

42-year-old Dudamel is Jose Antonio Abreu the star product of the world-famous El Sistema music education network created by El Sistema, which began as a social project, has given children in the slums safe afternoon care and at the same time classical music training after school days. Several El Sistema graduates have become professional musicians.

Esa-Pekka Salonen recognized Dudamel’s talent once on the jury of the Bamberg conducting competition and immediately arranged for the young winner to perform in front of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Dudamel later became Salonen’s successor as music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Dudamel was considered the early favorite if he would just agree to trade Los Angeles for New York. Not everyone believed in this, so Finnish names Santtu-Matias from Rouval To Susanna Mälkki were for a long time at the top of the speculations of, for example, The New York Times.

In the process it must be remembered that New York’s weather is windy, and the biggest superstars avoided it in the last couple of applications, when the then young promise Alan Gilbert and current musical director Jaap van Zweden was chosen.

The improvement in working conditions may now have had an impact on the matter, as the New York Philharmonic’s old home hall has received a complete renovation. At the same time, the hall changed its name to David Geffen Hall, after the big donor.

Ultimately, Dudamel decided to leave Los Angeles after a 17-year stint. The orchestra will change to the New York Philharmonic in 2026.

At the same time, Dudamel continues as chief conductor of the Paris Opera.

Gustavo Dudamel broke through El Sistema as leader of the Simon Bolívar Youth Orchestra. Photo from Venezuela from spring 2008.

