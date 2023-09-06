Music | The Finnish guitarist joins the metal band Megadeth

The sidelined guitarist praises his Finnish successor.

American the metal music band Megadeth takes on a Finnish guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari on the upcoming tour. The band told about it in its announcement.

Mäntysaari plays the band’s guitarist Kiko Loureirowho will miss the tour due to family reasons.

“I found guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari to fill my place in the fall, and I think you will be happy. He is an amazing and incredible player,” Loureiro praises Mäntysaara in the press release.

Mäntysaari will be presented to the public today during the band’s tour starting in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Brazilian Loureiro moved to Finland with his family in 2020 after several years spent in Los Angeles.

Megadeth is one of the trendsetters of heavy metal music. The band, founded in the early 1980s, has released 16 studio albums. The band’s first album Killing Is My Business… and Business Is Good! published in 1985.

Along with Metallica, Slayer and Anthrax, the band is considered one of the “big four”, i.e. the four most important influences of the thrash metal genre of all time. The band, founded in 1983, has sold more than 50 million albums.

The 36-year-old Mäntysaari has worked, for example, as the guitarist of the metal band Wintersun.