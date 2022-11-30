Music | The famous contemporary music group will visit the Musica nova festival

The biennial Musica nova festival will take place in 2023 at the beginning of March. The Austrian Klangforum Wien will perform at the opening concert.

Contemporary music festival The famous Austrian contemporary music group Klangforum Wien will perform at the opening concert of Musica nova Helsinki on March 1, 2023.

Musica nova Helsinki takes place every other year, and in 2023 the festival dates are 1–12 March. The artistic director of the festival is a soprano Wind Lindeberg.

The festival’s composer-in-residence is Italian Clara Iannotta, from which several works will be performed in the different concerts of the festival. In addition to Iannotta, standard performances will be heard, for example From Lisa Robertson, From Juan-José Eslava Cabanellas and Arshia from Samsaminia as well as from numerous Finnish composers such as From Sauli Zinoviev, Veli-Matti from Puumala and Minna from Leinose.

Wind The theme of the festival designed by Lindeberg is emotions and senses. The festival will feature music composed in the 21st century by living composers, not so much established classic works of contemporary music. In addition to the standard performances, the program includes several other performances of works by Finnish composers.

The main organizers of the festival are Helsinki Jubilee Weeks, Yleisradio, Helsinki City Orchestra, Tapiola Sinfonietta, Finnish National Opera and Ballet and Finnish composers. In addition to them, numerous other ensembles and event organizers organize events for the festival, such as Helsinki Chamber Choir, Uusinta, Zagros, Avanti, Suomalainen Chamber Opera and Aalto University.