Friday, May 7, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Music The family of the Singgarden singer, who died four years ago, settled the lawsuit with a doctor he considered “negligent”

by admin
May 7, 2021
in World
0

The singer, known for her bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, as well as her solo career, had taken several prescription drugs before committing suicide at a Detroit hotel on May 18, 2017.

Vocalist Chris Cornellin the family has settled a lawsuit it filed against the singer’s doctor in November 2018, tells the BBC.

Widow of Cornell Vicky Cornell has said the doctor Robert Koblinin “negligent” in prescribing “dangerous, mind-altering” substances to the singer.

The singer, known for her bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, as well as her solo career, had taken several prescription drugs before committing suicide at a Detroit hotel on May 18, 2017. She was 52 years old when she died.

Chris Cornellin the family claims that between September 2015 and May 2017, Koblin prescribed Cornell to more than 940 doses of Ativan, a lorazepam used to relieve anxiety, and oxycodone, a painkiller.

According to the family, Ativan “weakened Cornell’s condition, blurred his judgment, and made him behave dangerously impulsively in ways he could not control, costing his life”.

Chris Cornell spoke to his wife on the phone after Soundgarden’s Detroit gig. According to Vicky Cornell, he spoke in a porridge. He said he might have taken too much of Ativan and was “just tired”.

The report confirms that he also took that drug. He was found suicidal shortly after the call in the bathroom.

Dr. Koblin has denied that he acted improperly or was in any way guilty of Cornell’s death.

In April the agreement reached on the lawsuit is kept secret to ensure the safety of the family. Cornell’s family lawyer Melissa Lerner with Chris and Vicky Cornell’s children, Toni and Christopher Nicholas, has been targeted in recent years by “online rollers and other volatile individuals” even life threatening harassment.

You can read Chris Cornell’s memoir from this link.

.
#Music #family #Singgarden #singer #died #years #settled #lawsuit #doctor #considered #negligent

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The resurgence of Quini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?