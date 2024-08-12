Music | The family of the late soul legend threatens to sue Donald Trump

Music|Just a couple of days ago, Céline Dion banned Donald Trump from using the theme song from the movie Titanic in his election campaign.

The deceased soul and funk legend of Isaac Hayes family threatens to sue presidential candidate Donald Trump’s sue for unauthorized Hold On, I’m Coming – about the use of the song in his presidential campaign, says Variety magazine, among others.

In the posts published on Hayes’ social media accounts, the family demands that Trump stop playing the song and pay three million dollars, or about 2.7 million euros, for its unauthorized use from 2022 to 2024.

Isaac Hayes wrote a published in 1966 Hold On, I’m Coming -song for the r&b duo Sam & Dave. The rights to the song are owned by the estate of the musician who died in 2008.

Hayes’ family is also asking that all videos of Trump performing the song be removed. The estate is demanding that the presidential candidate’s campaign team release an official statement stating that the Hayes estate has not “authorized, endorsed or given permission” to use the song.

If the demands are not met, the family “will take all necessary legal action,” the statement said.

Son of Isaac Hayes, according to Variety Isaac Hayes III published his own statement on his social media in which he condemns Trump’s actions:

“Donald Trump represents a lack of integrity and style, not only with his repeated unauthorized use of my father’s music, but also with his history of abusing women and his racist rhetoric. This type of behavior is no longer acceptable and we are taking swift action to stop it.”

In recent years numerous musicians have accused Trump of unauthorized use of music at his campaign events.

Just a couple of days ago the singer Celine Dion released a statement on their social media accounts in which his team denies Titanic– the movie My Heart Will Go On – of using the song in Trump’s election campaign.

“The use is by no means authorized and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use. And really, this song?”, the statement reads freely in Finnish.

Also among other things Neil Young, AdeleThe Rolling Stones, REM, Aerosmith and by Sinead O’Connor heirs have objected to their songs being used at Trump’s campaign events.