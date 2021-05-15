Music The European Football Championships are approaching, and now a theme song with Bono singing was released

According to Uefa’s press release, the song explores the challenges facing the modern world.

Football The European Championships were postponed last year due to a pandemic, but now there is less than a month left.

The organization of the tournament will probably be confirmed at the latest when the official logo of the tournament is published. It happened on Friday. We Are The People is a popular Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrixin and U2 Bonon and The Edgen cooperation.

Garrix started making the song three years ago, and when the guitar at first sounded just like U2, his manager said ask Bono and The Edge, he says. including Rolling Stone magazine. They agreed.

The released song sounds like a condition from U2, The Edge’s guitar still sounds the same, and when Bono has been making melodies and lyrics, it’s We Are The People mainly new U2 material since 2017 Songs of Experience disc.

According to Uefa’s press release, the song explores the challenges facing the modern world and at the same time tries to find a common answer to them.

Joint answer according to Bono’s lyrics: We are the people we’ve been waiting for, we are the people we expect.

We Are The People You can listen to the song from Spotify or Youtube, for example.

Of the year The hallmark of the 2016 European Championships David Guettan and Zara Larsson edm song This One’s for You. The appearance of the opening ceremony five years ago was generally estimated to be a big flop.