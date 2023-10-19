Music | The Europe Music Awards in Paris is canceled due to the war in Gaza

According to the organizer, the safety of employees, artists and fans could not be guaranteed in the current world situation.

MTV The Europe Music Awards music gala (MTV Ema) has been canceled due to the military actions of Israel and Hamas, the organizers inform In the X service i.e. in the former Twitter. The news agency AFP also reports on the matter.

The gala was scheduled to take place in Paris on November 5. According to the organizers, the event cannot be held due to security reasons in the current world situation.

“As we watch the shocking events in Israel and Gaza continue, this does not seem like the right moment for global celebration. “Thousands of lives have already been lost, so now is the time to mourn,” the X chain says.

Paramount Global, the organizer of the event, says that the safety of employees, artists and fans could not be guaranteed.

France raised its alert to the highest level after a teacher was stabbed to death in the northern town of Arras last Friday. The suspect claimed to be acting in the name of the extremist organization ISIS.

The country also has large Jewish and Muslim minorities, so the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has further fueled fears of a flare-up of tensions.

The gala famous performers this year would have included, among others, dj David Guettak-pop singer Jungkook and Jared Leton piloted by the rock band 30 Seconds to Mars.

At the same time, MTV Ema says that the artist voting will continue and the winners will receive their prizes.

Last year at the gala, the award for best song went to an American rap artist Nicki Minaj from his song Super Freaky Girl. The awards for best artist and video were won by the award magnet of music galas, the American singer Taylor Swift.