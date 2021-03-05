Music The Emma Gala will be broadcast live without an audience

The gala will be held according to the original plan on May 14

Finland the music industry awards event The Emma Gala will be held this year as a live TV broadcast without an audience. The reason for excluding the public is the corona pandemic.

The gala will be held according to the original plan on May 14. The event can be followed live on Nelonen and Ruudu.

The most nominations have been collected this year by an artist newcomer Behm. Six nominations came in the categories Artist of the Year, Album, Newcomer, Song and Pop. In addition, he will be involved in the public vote.

The next most Emma nominations were collected by Spice Workers, Antti tuisku and Arttu Wiskari, a total of five nominations each.

Arttu Wiskari and the Leavings Orchestra, among others, will perform at the Emma Gala this year Elastic together Jenni Vartiainen with. Every candidate in the newcomer series also performs, among them Behm, Lauri Haav, Suburban Botox, Mouhous, Rowan and William.

The Emma Gala will be held for the 35th time.

Nelonen and Ruutu are part of the Sanoma Group, which publishes Helsingin Sanomat.