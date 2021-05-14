Music The Emma Gala was Behm’s historic evening – She received seven awards, more than anyone before

The 35th Emma Gala was a celebration of one artist, but there was no audience on site to witness Behm’s victorious evening.

Of the year 2020’s most successful artists and music professionals were awarded at the Emma Gala on Friday night, and one was overwhelming: Behm.

He won each category in which he was nominated, thus collecting a total of seven awards: Artist of the Year, Album, Newcomer, Song, Pop, Best-Selling Domestic Album and Audience Vote Domestic Artist of the Year.

With seven awards at one Emma gala, Behm made history. Previously Jenni Vartiainen and Saint have won six awards at once, Vartiainen in 2011 and Saint in 2019.

In addition, Behm produced Sakke Aalto was awarded Producer of the Year.

Behm or Rita Behm has in a short time become one of the most popular artists in Finland today. In 2017, he was an unknown hitman Little Gin the chorus of the return single. Behm’s first single, released in the fall of 2019 Hi dear became a mega hit that has been streamed nearly 21 million times already.

Last year, there were three of Behm’s songs in Spotify’s top ten in Finland: Hi dear, Frida and Tivolit.

Last fall, Behm managed to do three sold-out record release gigs at Tavastia. After that, the places went shut.

Critic Oskari Onninen praised the September 30 gig greatly HS in its assessment: “The lucky ones were and are the ones who got to see Behm at this very moment, when the star is already bright but devoid of the routines caused by professionalism and professionalism.”

Spice works, ie Kaisa and Anna Karjalainen, continued their successful careers with their second album.­

Second the bigger winners at Friday’s gala were the Spice Girls band, which grabbed two Emma Awards: Band of the Year and Rock.

The band released their second album Not Even Angels Fly Without Wings last November. In the HS assessment critic Aleksi Kinnunen thanked that Karelian siblings Kaisa and Anna do everything better than before. “If the debut was a tedious weirdness, the impressive and strong second album makes‘ Spicy ’sound much more talented than the concept level,” he wrote.

On behalf of the record companies, the Emma Gala went sovereignly to Warner Music, whose artists received a total of nine Emma Awards.

The Emma Gala was held this year as a live TV broadcast without an audience, and exceptionally late due to the pandemic. Usually Emmat is distributed from the beginning of the year.

Among other things, the first performers of their new songs performed at the gala Sanni, the metal band Mokoma, their hit songs Without hesitation for a moment for the first time together Elastic and Jenni Vartiainen.

Finally, Saint and Eino Grön, who also presented a new one for the first time Good funeral song. The song is a collaboration made in honor of the 35th anniversary of the Emma Gala.

The gala was broadcast by Nelonen and Ruutu, and you can also watch the broadcast from Ruudu afterwards.

All 2020 Emma Awards:

Artist of the Year: Behm

Band of the Year: Spice works

Album of the year: The arc of drama is charming, Behm

Newcomer of the year: Behm

Song of the year: Hi dear, Behm

Pop of the year: The arc of drama is charming, Behm

Rock of the year: Not even angels fly without wings, Spices

Metal of the year: HUMAN. : II: NATURE., Nightwish

Shock of the Year: Under a Finnish-shaped cloud, Arttu Wiskari

Rap / R&B of the year: Devil!, ibe

Jazz album of the year: Superposition, Superposition

Ethnalbum of the year: Mielo, Maria Kalaniemi & Eero Grundström

Classical Music Album of the Year: Small Creatures – A Musical Bestiary, Petri Kumela

Children’s Music Album of the Year: Evening songs, Summer Steel neck

Music video of the year: Free, F

Producer of the year: Sakke Aalto

Selection of critics: Selected Nation, Antti tuisku

Best-selling domestic album of the year: The arc of drama is charming, Behm

The most streamed domestic song of the year: Penelope, william (feat. Clever)

The most streamed foreign song of the year: Blinding Lights, The Weeknd

Special Emma: Risto Ryti

Golden-Emma: Riku Mattila

Audience Vote: Finnish Artist of the Year: Behm

