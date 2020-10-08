Music The elitist mark of classical music is a myth – a recent study shows that listeners can be found in all educational and income groups

The group of Finland’s most popular artists is very masculine, according to a new study on the use of music. Three million Finns already use the phone to listen to music.

8.10. 15:23

Fresh The study of the use of music shows that the souls of Finns are still most often addressed by familiar men: On the classical side of music Jean Sibelius and on the side of popular music Arttu Wiskari, Juha Tapio, Eppu Normaali and JVG, among others.

When the respondents were asked to name artists with soulful and faith in life, there were already female actors included: Jenni Vartiainen, Sanni, Kaija Koo and Vesala. The iconic legend of Finnish music was also mentioned Katri Helena.

Listening to music in Finland In August, more than a thousand Finns aged 13–75 responded to the survey. The study was commissioned by Teosto and Music Producers (IFPI) and carried out by the marketing company GroupM Finland.

Arttu Wiskari is one of Finland’s most listened to light music artists.­

Heavenly music is very dear to Finns: one in three Finns says they like it “very much”. The names of the Finnish bands Nightwish and Sonata Arctica stand out.

According to the study, there are about three hundred thousand true friends of classical music in Finland.

Listeners are older than average, but contrary to popular belief, the crowd is not particularly elitist. Listeners can be found in all education and income groups.

“I was insanely happy to see this. This has probably been the case before. As I understand it, even the most demanding fiction shows the same thing: the so-called ‘high culture’ is not just a genre of high-income or highly educated people, ”says a leading researcher at GroupM who conducted the study. Kari Tervonen, which has analyzed the material.

60% of consumers of classical music are women. The most listened to composers, on the other hand, place a strong emphasis on dead men.

Sibelius still holds the place of the superstar, who is already ranked number one in the poll by those under 20 years of age. The composer’s status as a national treasure seems to be unshakable.

“Again, a couple of years ago, a chamber music record made from Sibelius’ music sold platinum. His music still accounts for about half of the copyright royalties coming to Finland from abroad, ”Tervonen explains.

For women names of composers are rarely recognized – Kaija Saariahon name, however, almost half of the respondents. He is, though the world’s most played surviving female composer. Perhaps supply drives demand here too, as does the supplier Sonja Saarikoski present Image magazine in his essay.

Esa-Pekka Salonen in addition, the most popular performer of classical music was mentioned Karita Mattila.

Maybe not surprisingly, those under the age of 18 are systematically much less familiar with classical composers by name than older people.

It is surprising, on the other hand, that television publicity also affects the popularity of artists on the side of classical music, according to research.

On the light music side, the importance of media attention with the popularity of artists correlates even more strongly. On the other hand, for example Jari Sillanpää drug offenses and suspicions of abuse do not seem to have affected his popularity at the forefront of music.

“The big breakthrough always requires media, usually television. It really has a big impact on the artist’s notoriety among the whole nation. Haloo in Helsinki, for example, took about ten years to beat through to all audiences. Only life is a good example of widespread media. When a person becomes a ‘celebrity’, the music also spreads to all age groups, ”says Tervonen.

Streaming services popularity has grown year by year, and self-built playlists have become the most popular way to listen to music. Large consumers of streaming can be found in the younger age groups.

“Usage often starts with a person listening to certain artists and albums. But slowly we start building our own playlists, like radio channels. The majority of people want to listen to music that is familiar to them. ”

Live music This year has, of course, been the most special of the times. Attendance at live performances and concerts increased throughout the 2010s, with 2019 being the busiest year ever. After the pandemic began, only a quarter of respondents had attended a concert or gig.

“On the other hand, up to half a million Finns have participated in live gigs. I think that’s a surprisingly large amount. ”

For performing musicians, the drop came from a high point, as with the proliferation of streaming services, record sales no longer live on just about anyone.

“For many, bread depends on touring. In particular, attendance at festivals and stadium gigs has increased in recent years. ”

Finns love good music. Nightwish is the most internationally successful Finnish Heavymetal band.­

When from Finns asked who the gig they would like to go to, among the 22 most popular answers were four Heavymetal bands and on the other hand only four female artists: Anna Puu, Kaija Koo, Sanni and the newcomer Behm.

In particular, the list shows the favorite artists whose tours were canceled due to the pandemic: Antti tuisku, Lauri Tähkä, Juha Tapio, JVG …

According to Tervonen, the small number of female artists is a coincidence.

“The whole of the 2010s has been a celebration of strong female artists and their share as independent artists and musicians has grown. The biggest star internationally is, of course, Saariaho, but this can be seen on other fronts as well. In the United States, for example, in addition to rap, on the side of the most popular genre, country music, a large proportion of new interesting artists are women. ”

According to Tervonen, television has served as a springboard for many of the strong female artists of the 21st century: Anna Abreu, Saara Aalto, Anna Puu and Jenni Vartiainen have all risen to a career in television entertainment.

Korona no would seem to have prevented the breakthrough of new artists, as the breakthrough is now being made in some and streaming services. This is supported, for example, by the popularity of Behm, who released his second single in the spring.

Three million Finns use the phone every week to listen to music. The number has doubled in five years.

According to Tervonen, the phone is like a remote control for modern life.

“If the use of the telephone has revolutionized the way of life in all areas, then the next thing that leaves a trace in our everyday life in a similar way is virtual reality,” Tervonen predicts.

What does it mean?

“For example, in São Paulo, Brazil, there is a medical station where children get virtual glasses on their heads during vaccination. In virtual reality, the fairy tale character comes and touches gently, and the whole vaccination passes the child. However, such examples are curiosities so far, ”says Tervonen.

According to Tervola’s forecast, virtual reality will break through during 2025–2030.

“In ten years, we will probably have access to virtual reality from our own devices. It will also affect listening to music. The difference between a live gig and a virtual gig is that you feel physically present. Not only do you watch the show, but you also feel the vibration, the vibration and as if you are standing among others. ”

According to Tervonen, however, development is not a threat to live music events.

“People are so conservative that they want real musicians to make music instead of a machine. Nor can the live gig experience be replaced by a virtual one. ”

Corrected at 21:50 for Kari Tervonen’s second quote. Sibelius’ music does not account for half of all copyright royalties, but for half of all performance royalties coming to Finland from abroad.