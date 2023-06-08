Music | The driving force changed in Naantali: Aulis Sallinen composed a “changing of the guard song” for Elina Vähälä and Arto Noras

Monday eveningabout a day before the start of the Naantali music festival, violinist Elina Vähälä and a cellist Arto Noras held other exercises Aulis Sallinen new Duet per duet in the work. To an outsider’s ear, the work sounded ready for performance, even though the performers themselves carefully honed the phrasing and intonation, i.e. the nuances of the interpretation and the purity of tone.

“Now you just need to sleep overnight, and a couple of playthroughs in the morning,” said Noras at the end of the exercise.

On Tuesday evening, the eight-minute piece had its first public performance at the opening concert of the Music Festival in Naantali church, where the lively church acoustics make everything sound big.

“Willing calls this a changing of the guard duo,” says Elina Vähälä, and that’s what it is: the old and new artistic director of the Naantali Music Festival meet in the performance. Arto Noras founded the festival and led it for 42 years, while Elina Vähälä, who started this year, is his successor as artistic director.

Vähälä had already planned the program for the opening concert, when he realized that he needed something new for it.

“I felt that the concert still needed some glue, so I started thinking about whether Aulis would write a duet for us. And he agreed. The piece encapsulates old and new times, Aulis’s timeless, always current music,” says Vähälä.

Composer Aulis Sallinen listened to rehearsals of his Duo per due work on Tuesday. In the foreground is violinist Elina Vähälä.

The Naantali music festival has a solid tradition, created by Noras, but Elina Vähälä renews the event, for example by bringing new musician names with whom she has collaborated around the world. One of the very first Vähälä played for when he came up with the idea of ​​a chamber music program was a Dutch violinist Liza Ferschtmanwho arrives in Naantali to play one of the masterpieces of baroque violin literature by Heinz Ignaz Biber Mystery sonatas.

Different parts of the violin require different tunings, and in practice this is usually handled by booking several instruments for the concert. For the concert in Naantali, Vähälä decided to lend four new violins made by Finnish violin makers alongside the two old instruments. Builders are Elina Kaljunen, Jarkko Niemi, Marko Pennanen and Eero Haahti.

“Friday’s concert is like a live exhibition,” says Vähälä.

“ “It was refreshing to be able to make this piece and still be involved in Naantali.”

Willing Over the years, Sallinen’s music has been heard a lot at Naantali music festivals, and Arto Noras and Elina Vähälä have often performed it. As a musician, Vähälä has also visited the event for over twenty years.

Arto Noras says that he doubted whether Aulis Sallinen (b. 1935), who had a long career, would agree to take on a new commission, but he agreed as soon as Vähälä asked for it.

“I haven’t been able to do big works for a while, but it was refreshing to be able to do this and still be involved in Naantali”, said Aulis Sallinen on Tuesday morning in the dress rehearsal of the opening concert in Naantali church.

“I try to make as musical a piece as possible for great musicians. These two musicians have been very important to me, not only in Naantali but also in other ways. I just counted my stupidity that Arto Noras has played me 11 premieres and Elina Vähälä nine. Of course, this should also be mentioned Ralf Gothóni, who has been involved an awful lot. They have all been very important in my career as a composer, especially for chamber music works. Without them, I would not have written a large part of the works I have written.”

Even after this duet, Sallinen says that he composed one more commissioned work: a fanfare for the 60th anniversary of the orchestra of the Finnish National Opera, which will be celebrated in August. Sallinen wrote eight different versions of it for different instruments.

Tuesday night in the concert, Vähälä and Noras’ interpretation of Salline’s work has become even more streamlined. The acoustics of the church make even the gentlest pizzicato motifs resonate richly and for a long time. There are just the right amount of people in the church so that the echo is tamed a little and makes the sound full. Even the enigmatic subjects have gained depth, and the mutual relationships of the more lively and contemplative episodes have been balanced.

Aulis Sallinen, 88, gets on stage between the musicians, bows, receives a bouquet of flowers. The history, present and future of Finnish music is present in Naantali church.

The Naantali music festival continues until June 17.