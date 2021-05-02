Music The darkness band Pekka Nisu decided to start a solo career when the band disbanded due to secrecy: “I want to stand out from the crowd,” says a guitar rock musician.

“The future for the band no longer seemed inspiring, but the solo career felt,” says Pekka Nisu, who will soon be releasing his first solo album.

The Darkness Band singer-guitarist Pekka Nisu start a solo career. The disintegration of darkness aroused conflicting feelings in him and made him write a lot of new music.

“There is a contradiction in any difference. Of course it is disappointing. The band has a long career and history and a lot has been built together. In addition, separation is accompanied by a sense of freedom. It’s part of the new songs, ”says Nisu.