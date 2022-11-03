Music | The country singer withdrew her claim to Mariah Carey’s Christmas hit

According to Andy Stone, Carey took advantage of her “popularity” and “style”.

In June country singer Andy Stone demanded the pop star rightfully by Mariah Carey Compensation of 20 million dollars, or more than 18.5 million euros, for copyright infringement.

Now Stone has dropped his lawsuit in New Orleans, says the BBC. However, according to the law, Stone has the right to raise the claim again.

Read more: The country singer demands 20 million from Mariah Carey through the courts because of the name of the song

Andy Stone from the United States, who goes by the stage name Vince Vancemade a song in 1989 called All I Want for Christmas Is You. Five years later, Mariah Carey composed and recorded a song of the same name. According to the BBC, 177 different songs have been registered with the US Copyright Office under the name All I Want for Christmas Is You.

However, Mariah Carey’s song has since become one of the most famous Christmas hits of all time. The song has earned Carey tens of millions of euros and last Christmas it exceeded the mark of more than one billion listens on Spotify.

by Andy Stone and Mariah Carey’s songs are musically very different. However, Stone claimed that Carey, the song’s co-writer Walter Afanasieff and Carey’s label, Sony Music Entertainment, had received undeserved profits from the song. According to Stone, Carey took advantage of her “popularity” and “style”.