Music The controversial Gallagher brothers Liam and Noel have set up a production company, and the return of Oasis again seems possible

The Oasis brothers are speculated to want to make a film into their story. The versions played by the brothers can already be seen in a recent rock film.

About their disputes the famous Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have co-founded a film production company.

Kosmic Kyte Ltd was established on August 24th. In addition to the brothers, it is involved Alec McKinlay Ingnition, a management company by Noel Gallagher and Oasis. News about the matter, among other things The Guardian.

Liam Gallagher commented on the news On Twitterthat the company makes him a big star.

“There’s gonna put in the movies there gonna make a big star out of me c’mon you know,” he wrote in a way that is impossible to translate.

Liam and Noel Gallagher performed at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York in 1996.­

In the British media, like In Mirror, wondered if Oasis could make a comeback in honor of its 30th anniversary.

Oasis was founded in 1991 in Manchester. It became one of the most successful British bands, especially in their home country. The Oasis disintegrated in 2009 and the brothers have been arguing in public constantly since then.

In February, the band asked their fans for memories and photos of their famous Knebworth gigs, which were listened to by 250,000 people from Oasis in August 1996. The band plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the gigs.

Both Noel, 53, and Liam, 48, have released several solo albums, but the gigs have culminated in the presentation of Oasis material.

Liam Gallagher performing in Vienna in 2020.­

On Twitter active Liam Gallagher has repeatedly expressed that the return of Oasis would be the best thing that could happen to him and other people. In his wishes for his return, he has appealed, for example, to his brother’s love and greed.

Their song Wonderwallis fire in October 2020, the first hit song of the 1990s to be listened to a billion times on Spotify. Since then, there have been nearly 100 million more listings.

Noel Gallaher performing at the Isle of Wight Festival in 2019.­

Oasis was made into a documentary Supersonic in 2016. Documentary following Liam Gallagher As It Was premiered in 2019. Noel Gallagher, who composed and lyricized most of the songs, threatened his brother with legal action for wanting to ban the use of Oasis material on the soundtrack.

Has been presented also speculation that the Gallaghers want to make the story of Oasis a movie. British band movies, like the one about the Queen Bohemian Rhapsody and Elton John -musical Rocketman, have been a great success.

In 2017, Mirror asked Liam Gallagher who could play them in the biography film.

“Mr. Bean Noel, because he’s annoying, isn’t he?” Liam Gallagher said.

“You just want to hit him in the face.”

For himself, he proposed a Welsh actor as the performer Rhys Ifansia.

About the brothers can see the played versions in the movie Creation Stories, who goes through the Oasis manager Alan McGeen life. News about it, for example NME.

The film, which premiered in February, has been scripted Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh and directed Nick Moran, best known for his role in the film Wood, hay and a few water lilies. The brothers are represented by fairly unknown James McClelland and Leo Harvey-Elledge.