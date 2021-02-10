Music The cellists received 200,000 euros from the Cultural Fund – their own Academy for young people and a new competition

The Cello Academy is looking for help for young Finnish musicians, none of whom reached the level of foreign applicants in the entrance examinations of the Sibelius Academy last year.

Last The Cello Academy, founded in 2006, has received 200,000 euros from the Cultural Fund and has come up with a new cello competition for children and young people. The competition will be held at Porvoo Art Factory on the 21st and 24th. October.

The two competitions that bring prestige to the competition are composed by the composers Aulis Sallinen and Sebastian Fagerlund as well as a jury that includes, for example Marko Ylönen, Senja Drummer, Sennu Laine, Jan-Erik Gustafsson and Martti Rousi.

The competition has series for 10–12-year-olds, 13–15-year-olds and 16–19-year-olds. The orchestra of the oldest finalists in the series is the Helsinki Chamber Soloists, which consists of solo players from orchestras in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

The organizers are the City of Porvoo, the Borgånejdens Music Institutes of the Porvoo Region Music College and the combination of the Cello Academy and the Violin Academy, ie the String Academy.

Perky thus the beginning of the Cello Academy, whose first soloist of the Helsinki City Orchestra Tuomas Ylinen and the first soloist of the Radio Symphony Orchestra Tuomas Lehto founded last year.

“There are national competitions for piano and violin for children and young people, but there has been no competition for young cellists before the one-time 2019 Salo cello competition, whose traditions we continue,” says Ylinen.

The aim is for the 16–19-year-old series to contribute musicians to the Turku National Cello Competition and thus even to the Paulo International Cello Competition.

Nor would it be a pity if the competition and the entire Cello Academy could help teenagers to a level where they can get from the Sibelius Academy’s entrance exams to the soloist line.

In the last entrance exams, foreign applicants took all the new study places until one Finn rose from the reserve.

It was, of course, an exception compared to the next few years, and one would like it to remain so in a country with strong cello traditions.

But what is the new Cello Academy and what else will it organize besides this competition?

“The model is the Violin Academy, where the teachers are Janne Malmivaara and Elina Vähälä”, Ylinen says.

“The activities are periodic, eight weekend periods a year in the premises of the Porvoon Region Music College.”

The Violin Academy has been operating for a decade and its idea came from the Kuhmo Violin School organized in connection with Kuhmo Chamber Music.

“The Violin Academy has already got tremendously great results. For example, in the last two Kuopio violin competitions, almost all the winners of the prizes have been in the teachings of Elina and Janne, ”Ylinen reminds.

The Cello Academy is also an Academy that supports other studies, in which seventeen children and young people have been involved at this stage. Even before the new support of the Cultural Foundation, they have been helped by visiting teachers and artists as visiting teachers. Erkki from Rautio since.

“The support of the Cultural Fund for 200,000 euros is really helping a lot now. The course fees for young people will be halved and we will be able to hire more pianists and visiting teachers for the periods, and we can organize concerts for young people, ”says Ylinen.

You can read more about the cello competition in Porvoo behind this link.