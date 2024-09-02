Music | The British government got fed up with the exorbitant prices for Oasis tickets and started an investigation

Music|Oasis announced 17 comeback gigs in the UK and Ireland 15 years after they broke up. Ticket sales have faced widespread problems.

Britain’s the government has announced that it will investigate how to increase the prices of concert tickets sold on the website as demand increases.

The project is related to the return tour of the band Oasis. The ticket prices, which have been boosted to the stars by dynamic pricing, have enraged the company’s fans.

Minister of Culture Lisa Nandy according to him, there have also been “depressingly high prices” on the websites maintained by authorized retailers. According to him, the government intends to investigate the consumer protection issues related to the use of dynamic pricing.

In dynamic pricing, prices are determined on the basis of supply and demand, and they change depending on the time of purchase. In Finland, for example, VR uses dynamic pricing when selling train tickets.

The band fans have been understandably furious about the situation. For example Interviewed by the BBC Rachael Board paid 495 pounds for the ticket, i.e. about 588 euros. The price was quite a bit higher than the sum of £150 that the Board had prepared for. According to Board, “I feel robbed”.

Member of Parliament Lucy Powell on the other hand, he said that he paid 350 pounds for the tickets, i.e. about 415 euros.

Ticket office representative Jonathan Brown has defended himself by saying that artists and their representatives bless ticket prices in advance.

Authorized in addition to retailers, there are tickets also sold by other sites.

According to the news agency Reuters, tickets have been sold for up to 8,000 pounds, which corresponds to around 9,500 euros.

Oasis has appealed to its fans by saying that tickets should not be resold at higher prices on external websites.

The band has claimed that such tickets would be cancelled.

Hundreds of thousands the mood of the fans who bought tickets online was also dampened by the technical problems of the ticketing websites over the weekend.

Instead of a surprisingly expensive ticket, queuing for hours could also end with no ticket.

